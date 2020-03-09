2 Filipinos infected with new coronavirus in Lebanon

MANILA, Philippines — Two Filipinos based in Lebanon contracted the coronavirus disease, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Monday.

These new cases brought the total number of infected Filipinos outside the Philippines to 91.

DFA Assistant Secretary Eduardo Meñez said the two Filipinos are quarantined at a hospital in Beirut, Lebanon’s capital.

Lebanon reported four more cases of the virus on Sunday, bringing the total there to 32.

Meñez also said there have been four cases of Filipinos infected in Hong Kong and three in Singapore.

The United Arab Emirates previously reported two Filipino cases. The DFA officials said both are in “stable” condition and will be discharged from the hospital once completely recovered.

Eighty Filipinos, mostly crew members, also caught the new coronavirus while on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship. But 40 of these Filipinos have recovered, with 21 brought home to the Philippines.

DFA is already arranging the repatriation of the other 19 Filipinos who have recovered from the illness but are still in Japan.

The Philippines has so far reported 10 cases of COVID-19 since the virus emerged in China late last year.