2 Filipinos infected with new coronavirus in Lebanon

MANILA, Philippines — Two Filipinos based in Lebanon contracted the coronavirus disease, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Monday.
These new cases brought the total number of infected Filipinos outside the Philippines to 91.
DFA Assistant Secretary
Lebanon reported four more cases of the virus on Sunday, bringing the total there to 32.
The United Arab Emirates previously reported two Filipino cases. The DFA officials said both are in “stable” condition and will
Eighty Filipinos, mostly crew members, also caught the new coronavirus while on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship. But 40 of these Filipinos have recovered, with 21 brought home to the Philippines.
DFA is already arranging the repatriation of the other 19 Filipinos who have recovered from the illness but are still in Japan.
The Philippines has so far reported 10 cases of COVID-19 since the virus emerged in China late last year.
Of the confirmed cases in the country,
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
The Department of Health confirms 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 20.
According to the DOH, there is no information yet on how the 10 new cases are "epidemiologically linked" to previous confirmed patients.
Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario
China closed several makeshift hospitals for coronavirus patients, some schools reopened and Disney resort staff went back to work Monday as normality slowly returns to the country after weeks battling the epidemic.
New virus cases in China — which accounts for the vast majority of the more than 100,000 infections worldwide — have declined in recent weeks in a sign the country's unprecedented lockdown measures are working.
The improving situation stands in stark contrast with the growing global spread of the disease that has affected scores of countries and prompted some governments to impose their own draconian measures and quarantines.
China reported 40 new infections nationwide on Monday -- the smallest increase since the country began reporting the data in January. — AFP
The Quezon City government has put the family of a patient who tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to keep the virus from spreading, The STAR reports quoting Mayor Joy Belmonte.
The family will be on a 14-day quarantine.
The STAR's Romina Cabrera adds "contact tracing is also being conducted as the COVID-19 patient had visitors from China, US and Davao since December."
President Rodrigo Duterte has officially declared the Philippines under a state of public health emergency, a measure prompted by the confirmation of local transmission of the novel coronavirus on Saturday.
READ: President Duterte signs executive order declaring state of public emergency in relation to COVID-19. | via @xtinamen pic.twitter.com/sQ9pMoATmu— Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) March 9, 2020
According to the declaration, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III "may call upon the Philippine National Police and other law enforcement agencies to provide assistance in addressing the COVID-19 threat."
It is yet unclear what that assistance may be, but the PNP last month expressed readiness to help in contact-tracing, or looking for people that confirmed COVID-19 cases may have come into contact with.
A state of public health emergency allows mandatory quarantines and additional travel restrictions, although these have yet to be announced.
A patient in Quezon City has been confirmed to have the novel coronavirus diseas (COVID-19), Teleradyo DZMM reports quoting QC Mayor Joy Belmonte.
This confirms earlier information that a patient had tested positive in the city's District 1.
The city's first legislative district includes the following barangays:
- Alicia
- Bagong Pag-asa
- Bahay Toro
- Balingasa
- Bungad
- Damar
- Damayan
- Del Monte
- Katipunan
- Lourdes
- Maharlika
- Manresa
- Mariblo
- Masambong
- N.S. Amoranto
- Nayong Kanluran
- Paang Bundok
- Pag-ibig sa Nayon
- Paltok
- Paraiso
- Phil-Am
- Project 6
- Ramon Magsaysay
- Saint Peter
- Salvacion
- San Antonio
- San Isidro Labrador
- San Jose
- Santa Cruz
- Santa Teresita
- Santo Cristo
- Santo Domingo
- Siena
- Talayan
- Vasra
- Veterans Village
- West Triangle
