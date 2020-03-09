NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
A general view taken on February 28, 2020 shows the skyline of the Qatari capital, Doha.
AFP/Guiseppe Cacace
Qatar bans travelers from Philippines over coronavirus fears
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 9, 2020 - 10:32am

MANILA, Philippines — Qatar is enforcing a temporary travel ban on travelers from the Philippines and 13 other countries as a measure to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus.

The temporary travel restrictions cover the following countries:

  • Bangladesh
  • China
  • Egypt
  • India
  • Iran
  • Iraq
  • South Korea
  • Lebanon
  • Nepal
  • Pakistan
  • Philippines
  • Sri Lanka
  • Syria
  • Thailand

“This step comes in line with the State of Qatar’s effort to take all necessary preventive measures to limit the spread of coronavirus,” the Qatari government said.

It added: “The decision affects all individuals intending to enter from these countries, including visas upon arrival, those with a residence or work permit and temporary visitors.”

Qatar reported three more cases of the virus on Sunday, bringing the total there to 15.

Saudi Arabia has imposed a similar ban, barring entry to tourists with pilgrimage visas. Those with visas for employment, work visit, business visit and family visit are still allowed to enter the oil-rich kingdom, the Department of Foreign Aaffairs said.

Globally, the number of the confirmed novel coronavirus cases is at 109,032, including 3,792 deaths, across 99 countries and territories.

The Philippines has 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Monday.

Out of the confirmed cases in the country, seven are confined, while two have recovered. The country has recorded one fatality—a tourist who had arrived in the Philippines from Wuhan, the city in China that is the epicenter of the outbreak.

