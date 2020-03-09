Duterte signs proclamation declaring state of public emergency

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday morning signed Proclamation 922 declaring a state of public health emergency throughout the country amid the worsening novel coronavirus (COVID-19) scare.
That same day, the Department of Health confirmed four more patients carrying the pathogen, bringing the national total to 10 confirmed patients.
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III also confirmed the local transmission of COVID-19 in the
With the proclamation, the DOH may call upon the Philippine National Police (PNP) "and other law enforcement agencies to provide
All government agencies, local government units
The declaration facilitates the mobilization of resources, the intensifying of quarantine measures and ease of processes, while a "code red" alert means that all hospital personnel
BREAKING NEWS: President Rodrigo Duterte signs Proclamation No. 922 declaring a state of public health emergency throughout the— Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) March 9, 2020
Phl due toCOVID-19. | via @alexisbromero pic .twitter.com/ FwZLdMPXVW
Under Republic Act 11332—the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act—a public health emergency refers to an “occurrence of an imminent threat of an illness or health condition which could pose a high probability of
Other initiatives
The World Health Organization (WHO) praised the measures undertaken by the DOH in its surveillance of the novel coronavirus scare in the Philippines.
This came after Duque, at the
"We need to respect the local chief executives decision to suspend classes," Duque asserted.
The Health secretary cited the following measures:
- Recommending Levels 2 and 3 hospitals to open triage areas in their emergency rooms for testing of COVID-19
- All Level 2 and 3 hospitals directed to attend to patients suspected and confirmed and with symptoms
Only severe at critical cases shall be referredto Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, San Lazaro Hospital and Lung Center of the Philippines
- DOH will
be disclosinghospital names to combat fake news
- DOH will
be requestingtesting kits from China
"As much as 80% of confirmed cases of COVID-19 are mild," he said, though he admitted that a large part of the data used was coming from China and WHO.
The DOH earlier assured the public that 98% of COVID-19 patients eventually fully recover.
READ: 'Not a death sentence': DOH says 98% of
"Hospitals have infection prevention so there is no need to avoid going to these hospitals especially if you feel unwell," Duque said.
He also bared that the department already begun coordinating with the NDRRMC.
As of this writing, there are
Dr. Rabindra
At the same media briefing,
"
Update on fifth patient
Asked about the status of the fifth patient, a 62-year-old Filipino man, the Health secretary said the case was "guarded."
"This is a critical case. The elderly individual male has
"We're doing everything to save the life of this patient, but for critical cases,
LIST: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines
According to Duque, existing data on patients of the virus shows that highest fatality is among males over 70 with underlying health conditions.
Duque also said that contact tracing for the man, who was a regular at a Muslim prayer hall in San Juan, was still ongoing. "
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
President Rodrigo Duterte has officially declared the Philippines under a state of public health emergency, a measure prompted by the confirmation of local transmission of the novel coronavirus on Saturday.
READ: President Duterte signs executive order declaring state of public emergency in relation to COVID-19. | via @xtinamen pic.twitter.com/sQ9pMoATmu— Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) March 9, 2020
According to the declaration, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III "may call upon the Philippine National Police and other law enforcement agencies to provide assistance in addressing the COVID-19 threat."
It is yet unclear what that assistance may be, but the PNP last month expressed readiness to help in contact-tracing, or looking for people that confirmed COVID-19 cases may have come into contact with.
A state of public health emergency allows mandatory quarantines and additional travel restrictions, although these have yet to be announced.
A patient in Quezon City has been confirmed to have the novel coronavirus diseas (COVID-19), Teleradyo DZMM reports quoting QC Mayor Joy Belmonte.
This confirms earlier information that a patient had tested positive in the city's District 1.
The city's first legislative district includes the following barangays:
- Alicia
- Bagong Pag-asa
- Bahay Toro
- Balingasa
- Bungad
- Damar
- Damayan
- Del Monte
- Katipunan
- Lourdes
- Maharlika
- Manresa
- Mariblo
- Masambong
- N.S. Amoranto
- Nayong Kanluran
- Paang Bundok
- Pag-ibig sa Nayon
- Paltok
- Paraiso
- Phil-Am
- Project 6
- Ramon Magsaysay
- Saint Peter
- Salvacion
- San Antonio
- San Isidro Labrador
- San Jose
- Santa Cruz
- Santa Teresita
- Santo Cristo
- Santo Domingo
- Siena
- Talayan
- Vasra
- Veterans Village
- West Triangle
Inmates in four Italian prisons have revolted over new rules introduced to contain the coronavirus outbreak, leaving one prisoner dead and others injured, a prison rights group said Sunday.
Prisoners at jails in Naples Poggioreale in the south, Modena in the north, Frosinone in central Italy and at Alexandria in the northwest had all revolted over measures including a ban on family visits.
Rights group Antigone said an inmate had died at the Modena jail, though the circumstances were not yet clear. — AFP
France bans all gatherings of
"All gatherings of
Previously the government banned gatherings in confined venues of
Four more COVID-19 patients are added to the six earlier reported cases, the Department of Health says in a statement before midnight.
The samples of the new cases were tested on March 7 and resulted in positive findings the day after.
The seventh case is a 38-year-old Taiwanese male who has no history of travel outside the country but made contact with another COVID-19 patient, a Taiwanese who visited the Philippines.
The eighth case is a 32-year-old Filipino male who traveled to Japan in the last 14 days. He is currently in a private hospital after the onset of symptoms on March 5.
The ninth case is an 86-year-old American male with pre-existing hypertension and history of travel to USA and South Korea. He is currently in a private hospital.
The 10th case, meanwhile, is a 57-year-old Filipino male with no history of travel outside of the country.
- Latest
- Trending