A Muslim prayer room in San Juan City was temporarily closed for disinfection after the Department of Health announced that the fifth case of COVID-19 regularly visited there.
The STAR/Felicer Santos
San Juan prayer room regularly visited by COVID-19 patient shuttered
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 6, 2020 - 5:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — A Muslim prayer hall in San Juan City was temporarily shut down on Friday after a man who frequently visited the place tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora said he ordered the disinfection, sanitation and closure of the said prayer room in Brgy. San Juan hours after the Department of Health reported two more Filipinos contracted the virus.

One of the two new cases of COVID-19 in the country was a frequent visitor of the prayer hall. The 63-year-old Filipino has no history of travel outside the Philippines, making him the first local case in the country.

Health chief Francisco Duque III said it is premature to say that this case can be treated as a confirmed local transmission of the virus.

After experiencing cough with phlegm on February 25, he sought medical consultation in a Metro Manila hospital on March 1 and was admitted with severe pneumonia.

The Cardinal Santos Medical Center said it took care of the patient before he was transferred to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.

The Health department and the city government of San Juan are tracking the individuals who have been in contact with the man since he displayed symptoms of COVID-19.

The CSMC said “all those who have had contact with the patient have no symptoms” as it committed to take care of its patients and employees.

Zamora called on the public to exercise safety precautions against COVID-19.

“I encourage the public to stay calm, practice proper hand washing using soap and water or alcohol and execute proper cough etiquette. Finally, avoid going to crowded places keeping at least a one-meter distance from other people,” he said.

The other case is a male Filipino who had a travel history to Japan—a country with 360 confirmed cases and six deaths from the illness.

The 48-year-old male returned to the Philippines on February 25 and experienced chills and fever starting on March 3. He tested positive on March 5.

“He is currently stable and admitted in the RITM,” Duque said.

The Philippines has a total of five confirmed cases of COVID-19, three of whom are Chinese nationals. One of the Chinese died, while the other two recovered.

The virus has spread to some 80 countries and territories and infected more 95,000 people after first emerging in China late last year. The global death toll from the epidemic stood at 3,200.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 6, 2020 - 6:01pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

March 6, 2020 - 6:01pm

The Vatican reports its first coronavirus case, saying it has suspended outpatient services at its health clinic after a patient tested positive for COVID-19.

The clinic inside the tiny city state — which has some 1,000 residents — will be deep cleaned, while the emergency room will remain open, spokesman Matteo Bruni told AFP.

The patient tested positive on Thursday. — AFP

March 6, 2020 - 5:21pm

Seoul threatens to retaliate over what it called Tokyo's "irrational" plan to quarantine arrivals from South Korea over the coronavirus outbreak, turning the scientific issue into a diplomatic row.

The two countries have close economic ties and are both major US allies, democracies and market economies faced with a rising China and nuclear-armed North Korea. — AFP

March 6, 2020 - 3:56pm

One of the patients who tested positive for COVID-19 had no history of travels or contact with those who traveled to affected countries, according to Cardinal Santos Medical Center (CSMC) in San Juan City.

The hospital said it took care of a male patient who tested positive for coronavirus given continued presence of symptoms.

The patient, however, has been transferred to the Research Institute for Tropical Center in Manila.

"CSMC has taken all the precautionary measures that all those who had contact with the patients have been processed following protocols of DOH on quarantine, monitoring and observation," the hospital said in a statement released Friday.

March 6, 2020 - 3:19pm

San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora orders the sanitation and temporary closure of a prayer room in Barangay Greenhills which was frequented by a new confirmed COVID-19 patient.

"The Department of Health and the City Government of San Juan are now conducting contact tracing to determine whom this patient has been in contact with since he displayed symptoms of Coronavirus (COVID 19) during the last week of February," the statement reads. 

March 6, 2020 - 2:27pm

Authorities say an Ecuadoran navy ship with 50 people on board was quarantined after it was discovered that one of the crew had had contact with the first person in the country known to be infected with the new coronavirus.

Despite the sailors' negative test results for COVID-19, the disease which first appeared in China late last year, the ship was placed in isolation until Friday, the health minister says.

"It was decided to undertake a quarantine of the unit, a warship, the BAE Chimborazo," the navy's health director Douglas Campos says during a press conference in the southwestern city of Guayaquil. — AFP

