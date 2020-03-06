NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
Arriving passengers wearing protective masks wait for their luggage at the international airport in Manila on February 3, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Philippines confirms two new cases of COVID-2019
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 6, 2020 - 12:04pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 2, 12:36 p.m.) — The Philippines reported Friday two additional cases of the coronavirus disease after nearly a month of not detecting any new cases. 

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Philippines to five. 

The country’s fourth case, a male Filipino, had a travel history to Japan—a nation with 360 confirmed cases and six deaths from the illness. 

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the 48-year-old male returned to the Philippines on February 25 and experienced chills and fever starting March 3. He tested positive on March 5, Thursday. 

“He is currently stable and admitted in the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine,” Duque said. 

The fourth case, meanwhile, is a 63-year-old Filipino male with known hypertension and diabetes mellitus. After experiencing cough with phlegm on February 25, the patient sought medical consultation in a Metro Manila hospital last March 1 and was admitted with severe pneumonia. 

Unlike the fourth case, the fifth case has no known travel history outside the country. 

He is known to frequent a Muslim prayer hall in San Juan.

“It can be considered as a local transmission case,” Duque said. 

Duque said the agency is conducting contact tracing for people who might have come in contact with the two new cases. 

In February, the Philippines reported three confirmed cases of COVID-19 including one fatality—the first one outside mainland China. The other two have recovered. 

The virus has spread to some 80 countries and territories and infected more 95,000 people after first emerging in China late last year. The global death toll from the epidemic stood at 3,200.

