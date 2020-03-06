NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Passengers from the luxury passenger cruise ship World Dream wear facemasks as they visit a theme park in Manila after the luxury cruise ship with more than 700 passengers, mostly from China and Hong Kong, arrived the day before at the port in Manila on Jan. 29, 2020. T
AFP/Ted Aljibe
DOH: Japanese, Taiwanese with COVID-19 may have contracted virus outside Philippines
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 6, 2020 - 4:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — It is possible that the two foreign nationals who tested positive for the coronavirus disease may have contracted the potentially deadly virus outside the Philippines, the Department of Health said. 

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III confirmed Friday that a Taiwanese man, a Japanese man and a woman based in Australia tested positive for the infection after returning to their countries from the Philippines.

But Duque said the two men may have been infected even before setting foot in the Philippines.

The 38-year-old Taiwanese male visited the Philippines from February 28 to March 3. He developed abdominal discomfort and diarrhea on March 2 and experienced sore throat, fever and malaise on his last day in the country.

He was confirmed to have the virus on March 5.

“The onset of the symptoms on March 2 points to possible infection before the patient traveled to the Philippines,” Duque said.

The incubation period—between catching the virus and starting to have symptoms of the disease—range from one to 14 days, most commonly around five days.

Meanwhile, the 44-year-old Japanese male had traveled to Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand and Japan before visiting the Philippines from February 21 to 28. He stayed at three hotels in Metro Manila.

After his trip to the Philippines, the Japanese man flew back to Thailand on February 28 and experienced cough, shortness of breath and fever the next day. He consulted a clinic in Cambodia on March 3 and was referred to a hospital but no laboratory test was done.

The man then returned to Japan on March 4 and tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at Aichi Prefecture Hospital.

“The extensive travel history of the patient suggests possible contraction of the disease in another country,” Duque said.

Female based in Australia

The third case is a woman living in Sydney, Australia who attended a wedding in Manila on February 13 and visited Pangasinan.

She left the Philippines on March 2 and was confirmed to be infected with the new coronavirus by the New South Wales government on March 3.

The Health agency said it is still verifying information with the International Health Regulation National Focal Point Australia.

The Health department is tracking down the individuals who might have interaction with these foreigners. 

The Philippines has recorded five confirmed cases of COVID-19—three Chinese nationals and two Filipinos. One of the three Chinese cases died while the other two recovered.

The fourth case is a 48-year-old male who has a travel history to Japan, while the fifth case—a 62-year-old male—has no known travel history outside the Philippines.

The Health chief said it is premature to say that the fifth case can be treated as a confirmed local transmission of the virus.

The virus has spread to some 80 countries and territories and infected more 95,000 people after first emerging in China late last year. The global death toll from the epidemic stood at 3,200.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
2 confirmed COVID-19 cases abroad have had previous travel to the Philippines
7 hours ago
"Infection with COVID-19 was laboratory-confirmed in the case on March 5. Related investigation suggested it is an imported...
Headlines
fbfb
3K Chinese soldiers on ‘immersion mission’ in Philippines?
By Paolo Romero | 1 day ago
Some 3,000 members of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) may have entered the country as tourists or as workers...
Headlines
fbfb
Lagman: Gadon petition confirms provisional authority for ABS-CBN, network open for legal challenges
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
“We have said repeatedly, the alternative reliefs being suggested short of renewing the franchise of ABS-CBN are not...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH gathering more info on foreigners infected with COVID-19 after travel to Philippines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
DOH Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the department is seeking more information about the two f...
Headlines
fbfb
Cayetano vows to step down in October
By Edu Punay | 17 hours ago
Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano has vowed to honor the term-sharing agreement with Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco and step...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Guevarra: NTC not compelled to obey Congress on ABS-CBN's provisional franchise
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Guevarra said that these “cannot be construed as direct orders of the legislature that the NTC is legally compelled...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Cory Aquino, Maria Ressa named among TIME's 'most influential women of the past century'
2 hours ago
The international magazine wrote that in the project, "we’re spotlighting influential women who were often ov...
Headlines
fbfb
17 hours ago
Helicopter carrying PNP chief crashes
By Ed Amoroso | 17 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa, three generals and four other officers were injured when their...
Headlines
fbfb
17 hours ago
‘Fatalistic’ Duterte will still ride helicopters – Palace
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
The air crash in San Pedro, Laguna that injured Philippine National Police chief Gen. Archie Gamboa and several other top...
Headlines
fbfb
17 hours ago
‘Duterte won’t be rushed into shutting down POGOs’
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
President Duterte has no basis yet to suspend the operations of Philippine offshore gaming operators, Malacañang said...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with