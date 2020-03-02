Aguirre tagged as 'protector' of 'pastillas' racket, denies accusations

MANILA, Philippines — Columnist Ramon Tulfo tagged former Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II as the supposed protector of Immigration officials involved in the “
At the Senate inquiry into corruption at the Bureau of Immigration, Tulfo, citing information from whistleblower Allison Chiong, accused Aguirre of being the “protector of the syndicate” operating the “
“He castrated the powers of [Immigration] Commissioner [Jaime] Morente.
He said that Aguirre removed the powers from the Immigration commissioner and “arrogated the power onto himself, the power to assign and reassign Immigration personnel.”
Tulfo also pointed out that it was Aguirre who appointed Maynard Mariñas as chief of Special Operations and Communications Unit and son, Marc Red Mariñas as then-Port Operations Division chief.
Tulfo also accused the father-son tandem of riding a chopper to Mulanay, Quezon to hand over money to Aguirre, an allegation
Speaking to the Senate panel, the younger
He previously denied knowledge of the “
Aguirre to sue Tulfo, again
Former Justice chief Aguirre vehemently denied Tulfo’s allegations and said he will file new cases against the columnist.
“The charges of Ramon Tulfo are absolute lies and
Aguirre slapped Tulfo with several libel cases before the Manila Regional Trial Courts over allegations
“Anywhere, I could face anybody for I am
He also said that he will write to Sen. Risa Hontiveros that
Hontiveros said that the panel will invite Aguirre in the next Senate hearing.
Aguirre added: “He (Tulfo) wanted to get back at me because I did not grant his request to
The former Justice chief did not expound on his accusation against Tulfo.
The alleged money-making scheme called "pastillas" racket facilitates the entry of Chinese tourists who later work in Philippine offshore gaming operators in exchange for grease money.
Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente implements a "total revamp" in NAIA Terminals 1, 2 and 3 as part of the Bureau's "continuing reform and transformation efforts."
"The revamp covers all personnel assigned to NAIA terminals from Port Operations Division (POD) Deputies, Terminal Heads down to counter personnel, except Chief, POD which will be decided by [Department of Justice]," he adds in a statement.
"This practice of rotating and changing assignments on a regular and programmed basis is both a means to enable better performance and encourage skill upgrades, as well as a necessary precaution against possible avenues for graft and corruption," he also says.
President Rodrigo Duterte last week ordered the relief of BI personnel believed to be involved in the "pastillas" scheme.
The Immigration Officers Association of the Philippines says it welcomes investigations—at the Senate, by the National Bureau of Investigation, and by the Bureau of Immigration—into the "pastillas" bribery scheme, where Chinese nationals were allegedly given special treatment in exchange for P10,000 each.
It says the investigations will find the truth on the issue "and save from harassment and destruction" of the reputations of Immigration officers,"the great majority" of which, it said, are not involved in the bribery scheme.
The group also called on government "to eliminate all adverse conditions in the BI which are conducive to corrupt practices" and to enact legislation that would, among other steps, increase salaries and reinstitute overtime pay for Immigration personnel.
Congress has yet to pass the Immigration Modernization bill, which was pending when the loss of overtime pay for Immigration officers resulted in shorter work hours and longer lines at ports of entry.
Whistleblower Allison Chiong, an Immigration officer, told senators last week that the "pastillas" scheme started when overtime pay was cut.
Bureau of Immigration chief Jaime Morente says they will cooperate with the lifestyle check to be conducted by authorities to help determine who are involved in the money making scheme.
"As the Commissioner, I am very disappointed with the unauthorized activities of some personnel who continue to commit irregularities despite our determined efforts to get rid of the culture of corruption in the Bureau since 2016," says Morente.
"On the other hand, I am certain that after this exposé, the intense public scrutiny and accompanying trial by publicity that the Bureau has been subjected to will only ensure that we come out stronger as we weather yet another storm," he adds.
