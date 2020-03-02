NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
In this file photo take February 2017, then-Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II listens as the Commission on Appointments defers his confirmation following objection by then-Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV.
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo, file
Aguirre tagged as 'protector' of 'pastillas' racket, denies accusations
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - March 2, 2020 - 4:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — Columnist Ramon Tulfo tagged former Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II as the supposed protector of Immigration officials involved in the “pastillas” racket, an allegation the former DOJ chief denied.

 At the Senate inquiry into corruption at the Bureau of Immigration, Tulfo, citing information from whistleblower Allison Chiong, accused Aguirre of being the “protector of the syndicate” operating the “pastillas” scheme.

“He castrated the powers of [Immigration] Commissioner [Jaime] Morente. The power to hire and fire and reassign Immigration personnel should be laid on the responsibility of Mr. Morente,” Tulfo said in a mix of English and Filipino.

He said that Aguirre removed the powers from the Immigration commissioner and “arrogated the power onto himself, the power to assign and reassign Immigration personnel.”

Tulfo also pointed out that it was Aguirre who appointed Maynard Mariñas as chief of Special Operations and Communications Unit and son, Marc Red Mariñas as then-Port Operations Division chief.

Tulfo also accused the father-son tandem of riding a chopper to Mulanay, Quezon to hand over money to Aguirre, an allegation contained in his July 2019 column at the Manila Times.

Speaking to the Senate panel, the younger Mariñas denied the columnist’s accusations and said he only rode the chopper once, going to San Narciso, also in Quezon.

He previously denied knowledge of the “pastillas” racket, which lets Chinese nationals have “seamless entry” into the country for a fee, but admitted to “irregularities” at the bureau.

Aguirre to sue Tulfo, again

Former Justice chief Aguirre vehemently denied Tulfo’s allegations and said he will file new cases against the columnist.

“The charges of Ramon Tulfo are absolute lies and a complete fabrications [sic] of Tulfo,” Aguirre told Philstar.com in a text message.

Aguirre slapped Tulfo with several libel cases before the Manila Regional Trial Courts over allegations contained in the latter’s column.

“Anywhere, I could face anybody for I am completely innocent of his charges,” Aguirre also said.

He also said that he will write to Sen. Risa Hontiveros that he may be invited to attend the next Senate hearing “so I could refute them and tell Tulfo to his face that he is a liar.”

Hontiveros said that the panel will invite Aguirre in the next Senate hearing.

Aguirre added: “He (Tulfo) wanted to get back at me because I did not grant his request to consolidate the more than 70 [Iglesia ni Cristo] cases in Manila because he was complaining of inconveniences and expense travelling throughout the country to answer the INC complaints.”

The former Justice chief did not expound on his accusation against Tulfo.

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION PASTILAS SCHEME PASTILLAS RISA HONTIVEROS VITALIANO AGUIRRE II
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 27, 2020 - 9:52am

Bookmark this page for updates on the alleged money-making scheme called "pastillas" racket, which facilitates the entry of Chinese tourists who later work in Philippine offshore gaming operators in exchange for grease money.

February 27, 2020 - 9:52am

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente implements a "total revamp" in NAIA Terminals 1, 2 and 3 as part of the Bureau's "continuing reform and transformation efforts."

"The revamp covers all personnel assigned to NAIA terminals from Port Operations Division (POD) Deputies, Terminal Heads down to counter personnel, except Chief, POD which will be decided by [Department of Justice]," he adds in a statement.

"This practice of rotating and changing assignments on a regular and programmed basis is both a means to enable better performance and encourage skill upgrades, as well as a necessary precaution against possible avenues for graft and corruption," he also says.

President Rodrigo Duterte last week ordered the relief of BI personnel believed to be involved in the "pastillas" scheme.

February 23, 2020 - 9:44am

The Immigration Officers Association of the Philippines says it welcomes investigations—at the Senate, by the National Bureau of Investigation, and by the Bureau of Immigration—into the "pastillas" bribery scheme, where Chinese nationals were allegedly given special treatment in exchange for P10,000 each.

It says the investigations will find the truth on the issue "and save from harassment and destruction" of the reputations of Immigration officers,"the great majority" of which, it said, are not involved in the bribery scheme.

The group also called on government "to eliminate all adverse conditions in the BI which are conducive to corrupt practices" and to enact legislation that would, among other steps, increase salaries and reinstitute overtime pay for Immigration personnel.

Congress has yet to pass the Immigration Modernization bill, which was pending when the loss of overtime pay for Immigration officers resulted in shorter work hours and longer lines at ports of entry.

Whistleblower Allison Chiong, an Immigration officer, told senators last week that the "pastillas" scheme started when overtime pay was cut.

February 22, 2020 - 3:01pm

Bureau of Immigration chief Jaime Morente says they will cooperate with the lifestyle check to be conducted by authorities to help determine who are involved in the money making scheme.

"As the Commissioner, I am very disappointed with the unauthorized activities of some personnel who continue to commit irregularities despite our determined efforts to get rid of the culture of corruption in the Bureau since 2016," says Morente.

"On the other hand, I am certain that after this exposé, the intense public scrutiny and accompanying trial by publicity that the Bureau has been subjected to will only ensure that we come out stronger as we weather yet another storm," he adds. 

