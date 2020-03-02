NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this photo taken February 20, Immigration Officer I Allison Chiong took oath as he sat as one of the resource persons at the Senate hearing into the "pastillas" racket at the Bureau of Immigration.
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo
Ex-Immigration exec denies bribery scheme, accuses 'pastillas' whistleblower of malice
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - March 2, 2020 - 2:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former Port Operations Division chief Marc Red Mariñas denied knowledge of the “pastillas” scheme that is said to have started during while he was in office, but admitted that there are “irregularities” at the Bureau of Immigration.

The Senate resumed on Monday its legislative inquiry into the “pastillas” operation at the Ninoy Aquino International Airports, where immigration officers supposedly receive grease money to facilitate “seamless entry” of Chinese nationals into the country.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros invited Mariñas as a resource person in the hearing, as Immigration Officer I Allison Chiong, “pastillas” scheme whistleblower, pointed to the former POD chief as the one who appointed the heads of the Travel Control and Enforcement Unit who supposedly “took over” collection of the bribe money.

Mariñas told the Senate panel that he is “not aware of the word ‘pastillas’ being used in such an operation,” but he admitted that there are “problems” and “irregularities” at the bureau.

“I admit since I took over in 2016, there are problems we faced, the BI as an institution,” he told the Senate panel in a mix of English and Filiipino.

He was assigned to the bureau in 2016 until he stepped down in October 2018 to run for the local elections.

Hontiveros called out Mariñas and told him to not be “too technical” in the discussion as she pressed if the former Immigration officer has knowledge of the “pastillas” scheme.

Whistleblower accused of malice

In his prepared statement read during the Senate hearing, Mariñas said that Chiong took the video “with malice with the intention of making it appear that VIP treatment is being accorded Chinese nationals in exchange for money.”

Mariñas said that the video showed an “ordinary, innocent, standard procedure in the course of primary inspection of arriving passengers was twisted to suit his [Chiong’s] intention of passing it to the committee as evidence of corruption.”

He pointed out that Chiong was once suspended for an administrative case. Chiong acknowledged the administrative case, which he said was due to the processing of a balikbayan visa, and not due to bribery.

Chiong's video was shown during the second Senate inquiry held on February 17.

It showed an immigration officer—later identified as Chiong—apparently escorting Chinese tourists to a BI office at the NAIA Terminal 1 where the visitors’ names were checked against a list held by a supervisor as well as screenshots of Viber messages of the names, photos and flight details of those escorted.

The former Port Operations Division chief  also denied that he appointed Glenn Comia as TCEU head of Terminal 1, Bien Guevarra of Terminal 2 and Den Binsol of Terminal, who, according to Chiong, "took over" collecting fees from Chinese passengers for their "seamless" entry into the country.

Mariñas told the Senate panel”: “I have no appointing authority. I merely endorsed their appointments.”

The Senate will hold a last hearing on the issue and invite former Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguire II as a resource person, said Hontiveros.

Aguirre was accused of being the protector of those involved in the "pastillas" racket.

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION PASTILLAS PASTILLAS SCHEME RISA HONTIVEROS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Congressmen can remove me – Cayetano
By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
It is now a free-for-all at the House of Representatives.
Headlines
fbfb
China’s Navy to be ‘world’s largest in 10 years’
By Jaime Laude | 16 hours ago
China is projected to have the world’s largest navy in the next 10 to 15 years, according to a United States-based military...
Headlines
fbfb
US territory or Chinese province? Duterte gave false choices, Carpio says
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 days ago
"Of course, it's a false choice because it's not true that we should be either a Chinese province or a US territory because...
Headlines
fbfb
No new defense deal with US, says Palace
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
The Duterte administration is not seeking a new deal that could replace the Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States,...
Headlines
fbfb
Court issues HDO against late National Artist Mañosa’s family
By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
The wife and children of the late National Artist Francisco “Bobby” Mañosa are now subjects of a hold departure...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
Police respond to reported hostage-taking in Greenhills, San Juan
3 hours ago
The mayor said that authorities were working on negotiations with the shooter, who had some 30 persons held hostage at the...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
10 symptomatic repatriates from virus-hit cruise ship test negative
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Fourteen of the 458 repatriates quarantined at the New Clark City were brought to an unidentified referral facility after...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Ex-chief justice says quo warranto vs ABS-CBN franchise should be junked
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
The quo warranto petition against ABS-CBN "is the improper remedy but also because there are many issues of facts that have...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
New ICAD co-chair Jimenez to prioritize reducing supply, destroying seized drugs
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
Jimenez said he would recommend to Duterte and Aquino to intensify the government’s campaign to cut the supply of illegal...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
LIVE: Senate probe into 'pastillas' scheme at Immigration, sex trafficking linked to POGO industry
6 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros said in the last hearing that the panel will summon BI officers who “profited millions” from...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with