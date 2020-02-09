US inspectors note improvements in NAIA security — DOTr

MANILA, Philippines — An audit of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport by the US Transportation Security Administration had no findings, the Department of Transportation announced Sunday, saying this means inspectors were satisfied with the security measures at the airport.

DOTr said auditors from the TSA and from the Philippines' Office for Transportation Security finished the audit of terminals and US-bound airlines operating at NAIA earlier in the week.

The department press release quoted TSA lead inspector Jose Liriano as saying that the audit team "appreciate the new technologies and equipment provided."

"We are grateful with the improvements made by the government specifically in collaboration with the OTS," he also said.

Among the aspects of airport operations that the audit looked into were airport and aircraft security, passenger and baggage screening, the training of security personnel, and compliance with international civilian aviation security standards.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said the security improvements at NAIA were a product of the coordination among the department's agencies like the OTS and Manila International Airport Authority.

'Security is a commitment'

He added efforts to improve airport security will continue despite the TSA's rating.

"Security is a commitment, it is a continuous process," he said in the DOTr press release.

"While we are happy with this news, we must remember that the more important thing is that we sustain and consistently improve our efforts to ensure the safety and security of the passengers."

The US Department of Homeland Security last August lifted a December 2018 advisory over deficient security at NAIA.

"After months of direct engagement with the United States, the Government of the Philippines has made significant improvements to its security operations. Both the Manila International Airport Authority and the Government of the Philippines civil aviation security authorities have demonstrated they are willing to work toward sustaining those improvements," it said in 2019.

The US State Department provided $5 million for training and technology to help the Philippines inmprove its airport security, US Homeland Security also said.