Kris Bernal engaged to business and life partner Perry Choi

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Kris Bernal and her longtime boyfriend-slash-business partner Perry Choi have finally sealed the deal!

During Perry's birthday celebration at the El Circulo Restaurant in Makati City on Thursday night, it was Kris who received the surprise of her life when the celebrant himself knelt down and held up the engagement ring.

The 30-year-old star is seen in pictures gushing with joy, as other party guests hold up balloons that spell out “WILL U MARRY ME?”

The couple has been dating for over three years.

This crib-style cubicle has become our office and hangout space. ???? We get to have our own quiet and private time to focus on our business tasks after a long day at work. Tonight, we are planning a Valentine's Day Promo for @houseofgogiph ???? In time for the opening of our newest branch in Banawe area! Sinong gusto ng FREE DINNER DATE kasama si bae? Teka, pag-usapan muna namin mechanics ah? ?? #ShesTheOne @cafeiamhere 20.2k Likes, 100 Comments - Kris Bernal (@krisbernal) on Instagram: "This crib-style cubicle has become our office and hangout space. ???? We get to have our own quiet and..."

Perry had always been supportive of Kris' business ventures like Meat Kris and House of Gogi, serving many roles for his eventual life partner including mentor, supplier, chef and lucky charm.

He is also often featured in his now-fiancée’s vlogs.

Congratulations to the soon-to-be-weds!