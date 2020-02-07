NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
During Perry's birthday celebration at the El Circulo Restaurant in Makati City on Feb. 6, 2020, it was Kris who received the surprise of her life when the celebrant himself knelt down and held up the engagement ring.
Kris Bernal engaged to business and life partner Perry Choi
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 7, 2020 - 4:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Kris Bernal and her longtime boyfriend-slash-business partner Perry Choi have finally sealed the deal!

The 30-year-old star is seen in pictures gushing with joy, as other party guests hold up balloons that spell out “WILL U MARRY ME?”

The couple has been dating for over three years.

Perry had always been supportive of Kris' business ventures like Meat Kris and House of Gogi, serving many roles for his eventual life partner including mentor, supplier, chef and lucky charm.

He is also often featured in his now-fiancée’s vlogs.

Congratulations to the soon-to-be-weds!

