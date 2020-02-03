NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The first confirmed novel coronavirus case in the country, a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan City, has been isolated at San Lazaro Hospital in Manila.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Suspected Philippines cases of novel coronavirus rise to 80
(Philstar.com) - February 3, 2020 - 3:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Eighty patients are now being monitored for possible novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection in the Philippines.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III confirmed that 67 patients under investigation (PUIs) are confined and isolated in various hospitals while 10 have already been discharged but under strict monitoring.

According to Duque, 30 of the PUIs tested negative for the SARS-like virus but remain under strict monitoring.

The DOH is still waiting for the results of 48 samples.

Last Thursday, the DOH confirmed the first case of the 2019-nCoV in the Philippines, which is a 38-year-old Chinese woman who arrived in the country last January 21.

The first nCoV patient is asymptomatic, which means that she is not showing any signs or symptoms of illness.

The second confirmed patient of the virus in the Philippines is a 44-year-old male companion of the first confirmed carrier of the virus in the country.

The second case is also the first confirmed death outside China in the virus epidemic that has infected 16,400 people across China and other countries.

The patient passed away on February 1, days after he was admitted for fever, cough and sore throat. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

2019-NCOV DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 3, 2020 - 3:05pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

February 3, 2020 - 3:05pm

There are six people in isolation at the Jose B. Lingad General Memorial Hospital in San Fernando, Pampanga, Central Luzon Television 36 reports.

Quoting Dr. Monserrat Chichioco, hospital director, CLTV36 says the six Persons Under Investigation have been admitted to the hospital's isolation facility "for monitoring of possible symptoms of the 2019-nCoV." 

February 3, 2020 - 12:38pm

The Department of Health says in a press briefing that there are now 80 patients under investigation for a possible infection of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) acute respiratory disease.

Of the PUIs, 67 are in isolation in hospitals.

The PUIs include patients found through contact tracing, or the tracing of the people who may have come in contact with the two Chinese nationals from Wuhan who have since been confirmed to have been infected with nCoV ARD. 

February 3, 2020 - 11:08am

Filipinos in Hubei, China who want to be repatriated have until today, February 3, to get in touch with the Philippine consular officials in Shanghai, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ernesto Abella says in a Palace briefing.

He adds the repatriation flight, which will likely have a team of DFA and Department of Health quick response team, will leave for China within the week. The DOH has drafted its guidelines for the repatriation effort, he also sayd.

Abella says there have been no Filipinos confirmed to have been infected with the novel coronavirus of more than 295,000 Filipinos in mainland China.

February 3, 2020 - 10:58am

Research Institute for Tropical Medicine Director Celia Carlos explains the criteria that health authorities use to determine  if someone is considered a Person Under Investigation for the novel coronavirus:

1. Fever of 38°C or higher
2. Respiratory infection
3. Travel within China and its SARs in the past 14 days
4. History of exposure to a person with nCoV

February 3, 2020 - 10:10am

The Philippine National Police's medical personnel as well as its Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive (CBRNE) team and equipment are on hand to help with the risk posed by 2019-nCoV, its chief, Police Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa, says in a press conference.

He says the personnel can help in the repatriation and quarantine of Filipinos from Wuhan and the rest of Hubei province in China.

"We are waiting for the Department of Health. Deployment of the Philippine National Police will depend on the DOH," he says.

"We're just presenting that we have personnel... this is for chemical warfare, but this can be used," he says of the CBRNE team.

"We also have medical doctors who can help with the repatriation. The [Armed Forces of the Philippines] and PNP commit our medicals doctors if need be," he says.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DICT’s Rio quits, cites confidential fund anomaly
By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
Undersecretary Eliseo Rio of the Department of Information and Communications Technology has tendered his resignation to President...
Headlines
fbfb
Thousands denied entry at NAIA
By Rudy Santos | 16 hours ago
Thousands of incoming passengers of various nationalities who came from China, Hong Kong and Macau were prevented by immigration...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese man who died Wednesday in Manila hospital negative for nCoV
By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 day ago
The 29-year-old Chinese man who died of pneumonia at the San Lazaro Hospital in Manila last Wednesday was not infected with...
Headlines
fbfb
First confirmed nCoV death outside China is in Philippines
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
(5th update) The second novel coronavirus case in the Philippines became the first recoded death outside China.
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines reports 1st nCoV death
By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
A 44-year-old Chinese man who tested positive for the 2019 novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease (nCoV ARD) has died,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
42 Filipinos in Hubei ask to be repatriated amid 2019-nCoV outbreak
3 hours ago
At least 42 Filipinos in China's Hubei province have requested to be repatriated amid the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCov)...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Thousands still in shelters as Alert Level 3 remains over Taal
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
Alert Level 3 is still up over Taal Volcano weeks after the initial eruption on January 12.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
CBRNE-trained police team ready to assist with repatriation of Filipinos in Hubei
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"Just wear masks during operations, and wash your hands after. Very basic," Philippine National Police chief Gamboa said of...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
How effective is a travel ban in containing the novel coronavirus?
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 4 hours ago
The Philippines' expanded travel ban came more than a week after Wuhan City, the epicenter of the epidemic in China, implemented...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
DepEd creates task force to protect learners from novel coronavirus
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
The DepEd task force—which will lead the agency’s efforts in addressing the situation through “formulation...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with