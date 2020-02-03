Suspected Philippines cases of novel coronavirus rise to 80

MANILA, Philippines — Eighty patients are now being monitored for
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III confirmed that 67 patients under investigation (PUIs)
According to Duque, 30 of the PUIs tested negative for the SARS-like virus but remain under strict monitoring.
The DOH is still waiting for the results of 48 samples.
Last Thursday, the DOH confirmed the first case of the 2019-
The first
The second confirmed patient of the virus in the Philippines is a 44-year-old male companion of the first confirmed carrier of the virus in the country.
The second case is also the first confirmed death
The patient passed away on February 1, days after
There are six people in isolation at the Jose B. Lingad General Memorial Hospital in San Fernando, Pampanga, Central Luzon Television 36 reports.
Quoting Dr. Monserrat Chichioco, hospital director, CLTV36 says the six Persons Under Investigation have been admitted to the hospital's isolation facility "for monitoring of possible symptoms of the 2019-nCoV."
The Department of Health says in a press briefing that there are now 80 patients under investigation for a possible infection of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) acute respiratory disease.
Of the PUIs, 67 are in isolation in hospitals.
The PUIs include patients found through contact tracing, or the tracing of the people who may have come in contact with the two Chinese nationals from Wuhan who have since been confirmed to have been infected with nCoV ARD.
Filipinos in Hubei, China who want to be repatriated have until today, February 3, to get in touch with the Philippine consular officials in Shanghai, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ernesto Abella says in a Palace briefing.
He adds the repatriation flight, which will likely have a team of DFA and Department of Health quick response team, will leave for China within the week. The DOH has drafted its guidelines for the repatriation effort, he also sayd.
Abella says there have been no Filipinos confirmed to have been infected with the novel coronavirus of more than 295,000 Filipinos in mainland China.
Research Institute for Tropical Medicine Director Celia Carlos explains the criteria that health authorities use to determine if someone is considered a Person Under Investigation for the novel coronavirus:
1. Fever of 38°C or higher
2. Respiratory infection
3. Travel within China and its SARs in the past 14 days
4. History of exposure to a person with nCoV
The Philippine National Police's medical personnel as well as its Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive (CBRNE) team and equipment are on hand to help with the risk posed by 2019-nCoV, its chief, Police Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa, says in a press conference.
He says the personnel can help in the repatriation and quarantine of Filipinos from Wuhan and the rest of Hubei province in China.
"We are waiting for the Department of Health. Deployment of the Philippine National Police will depend on the DOH," he says.
"We're just presenting that we have personnel... this is for chemical warfare, but this can be used," he says of the CBRNE team.
"We also have medical doctors who can help with the repatriation. The [Armed Forces of the Philippines] and PNP commit our medicals doctors if need be," he says.
