Drilon: Marcos admin’s 2025 Senate slate a ‘hodgepodge’

Cecille Suerte Felipe - The Philippine Star
September 30, 2024 | 12:00am
Reporters sought Drilon’s comments on the composition of senatorial candidates for the 2025 elections.
Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Former Senate president Franklin Drilon lamented the weaknesses of the country’s current political party system as evidenced by the Marcos administration’s 2025 senatorial slate, which he described as a “hodgepodge.”

“That’s the problem with our present political party system – our candidates are a hodgepodge,” he said. “It’s not based on political parties, but on individual choices. That is sad about our current political landscape.”

“We’ve seen this sad reality becoming the trend in the last two to three elections, with political alliances forming left and right. It’s getting all mixed up,” said Drilon, adding, “That is a result of having a presidential form of government with a multi-party system.

“There are so many parties, but what do they really stand for?” he said. “Our political party system needs reform if we are to have a truly meaningful election.”

President Marcos unveiled the coalition’s ticket for the Senate composed of Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, Makati Mayor Abigail Binay, Sen. Pia Cayetano, former senator Panfilo Lacson, Sen. Lito Lapid, Sen. Imee Marcos, former senator Manny Pacquiao, Sen. Ramon Revilla Jr., former Senate president Tito Sotto, Sen. Francis Tolentino, ACT-CIS party-list Rep. Erwin Tulfo and Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar.

During his time as a senator, Drilon had consistently called for strengthening the political party system to address the weaknesses of the current system, such as political turncoatism.

He also lamented that with every election, it has increasingly been driven by name recognition and popularity, rather than party ideologies.

SENATE
