Biazon seeks suspension of flights from Wuhan, China over coronavirus risk

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Rozzano Rufino Biazon (Muntinlupa) has asked the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines to suspend direct flights from Wuhan, China, where the 2019-nCoV was first detected December last year, to Kalibo, Aklan.

Kalibo is one of the gateways to Boracay, a popular tourist destination that travel magazines have ranked as having among the best beaches in the world.

Biazon said in a letter to Capt. Jim Syndiongco, CAAP director general, that his office had received information that Royal Air Charter Service “has direct flight from Wuhan, China to Kalibo, Aklan.”

“In this regard and in the interest of the safety of our citizens, may I respectfully request that the suspension of these flights of Royal Air Charter Service and all other flights of other airlines coming from Wuhan, China to any part of our country, be considered by the CAAP, in consultation with the Department of Health and other concerned agencies,” he said.

Biazon shared the letter on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.

After validating the information I heard in a radio interview, I sent this letter the CAAP for their consideration. The final decision of course, is theirs. — Ruffy Biazon (@ruffybiazon) January 22, 2020

The lawmaker said in his post that he validated the information on the supposed flights from a radio interview.

A source confirmed to Philstar.com that there is a Wuhan, China-Kalibo, Aklan flight once or twice a week.

Another source said there are at least two other routes from Wuhan, one through Xiamen and another through Fuzhou, to Kalibo.

The bureau earlier directed Immigration officers, especially those interviewing passengers, to wear N95 masks as a preventive measure amid a suspected case of novel coronavirus in Cebu City.

The case involves a five-year old boy that manifested fever, throat irritation and cough prior to entrance to the Philippines. The Health department is looking into the child’s case.

The DOH noted that the boy has a travel history in Wuhan, China.

US confirms first novel coronavirus case

The United States reported its first case of coronavirus earlier Wednesday, Philippine time.

The man is a US resident, in his 30s, and is originally from Wuhan. He travelled to the US on January 15, two days before health officials began screening passengers at major airports arriving from the central Chinese city.

The novel coronavirus has affected at least 315 persons and has killed at least six persons. — with reports from Agence France-Presse