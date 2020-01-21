SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Photo shows Lt. Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa, PNP chief, answering questions about the reshuffle of key PNP officials during a press conference at Camp Crame. With him are Lt. Gen. Camilo Cascolan and Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar.
The STAR/Michael Varcas, File
CHR hopes for reform, greater cooperation with Gamboa as new PNP chief
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - January 21, 2020 - 5:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights is hopeful that Police Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa’s appointment as the new top cop will reform the image of the country’s police, which has been facing intense scrutiny since the government’s violent campaign against illegal drugs was implemented.

Gamboa was sworn in by President Rodrigo Duterte as the Philippine National Police’s 23rd chief Monday. He will serve as PNP chief for only eight months.

In a statement Tuesday, CHR spokesperson Jacqueline De Guia welcomed Gamboa's appointment.

De Guia said the rights body is hoping that PNP will rehabilitate its image by showing “greater transparency in its operations and faithfully enforcing the law,” especially on cases of alleged extrajudicial killings.

'Greater cooperation' in probes into alleged rights abuses

CHR is also looking forward to forging a “greater cooperation” with PNP in investigating cases of human rights violations.

A recent Social Weather Stations survey showed that 76% of Filipinos saw “many” human rights abuses in the government’s war on illegal drugs.

A separate report, meanwhile, found that 78% of the respondents believe there are “ninja cops” or police involved in the illicit resale of seized illegal drugs in the 205,000-strong force.

“We trust that he will live by his statement of ensuring that all cops uphold due process, human rights, transparency and public accountability—hopefully, not only under his leadership, but as a legacy of reform among their ranks from hereon,” De Guia said.

She added: “CHR recognizes the importance of our police force in protecting everyone’s right to life, liberty, and property and we continuously extend our hand in the interest of upholding the rights and dignity of all.”

Prior to his appointment, Gamboa was PNP’s officer-in-charge for three months after his predecessor, former police chief Oscar Albayalde, went on non-duty leave amid allegations of coddling “ninja cops.”

RELATED: DOJ charges Albayalde, 12 others over 'ninja cops' controversy

“To the 205,000-strong PNP, I stand before you not just as a chief but a father who will stand and support you til the end if you are doing the right job and doing it the right way,” Gamboa said in a speech Tuesday.

He added: “However, those erring PNP personnel, you will be reprimanded, castigated or be dismissed in the service if necessary.”

ARCHIE GAMBOA COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Phivolcs: Taal recharging for ‘powerful eruption’
By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
Taal Volcano is swelling, a portion has sunk and the entire volcano island has tilted slightly, indicating a “resupply”...
Headlines
fbfb
‘S*** really happens,’ says Bato after Boss Ironman accident
By Raymund Catindig | 1 day ago
Remember Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s infamous “s*** really happens” comment that had him...
Headlines
fbfb
Rappler asks SC: Can the president ban press from covering public events?
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
Online news site Rappler has asked the Supreme Court to determine whether the president can ban a member of the press from...
Headlines
fbfb
Motorcycle taxis get reprieve
By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
The Department of Transportation will continue its pilot testing of motorcycle taxis until Congress is able to amend laws...
Headlines
fbfb
Phivolcs: Lower volcanic activity in Taal but dangerous blast still possible
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
State volcanologists observed weak steam emissions, lower sulfur dioxide levels and less energetic volcanic activity in Taal...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
51 minutes ago
Immigration officers to wear N95 masks amid suspected new coronavirus case
By Kristine Joy Patag | 51 minutes ago
"As preventive measure, they are advised to wear masks,” Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval said.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Signs of life at 'no-man's land' around Taal Volcano
1 hour ago
About a dozen white cows milled near dust-blanketed homes, and several brightly colored boats were docked at the shore.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
7 in 10 Filipinos want ban on single-use plastics, survey says
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Sando bags (71%) topped the list of materials that should be regulated or used less, according to the survey’s 1,800...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
'Support, not donations': Group urges DOH to lift Taal fish advisory, provide help
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"Early findings that fish products from the Taal Lake were not safe to eat added further suffering mostly to small fishers...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
DOH investigates suspected case of new coronavirus in Cebu City
By Rosette Adel | 2 hours ago
The Department of Health is currently investigating a pneumonia case of a five-year-old child from China.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with