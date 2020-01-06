Recruiter failed to report slain OFW's maltreatment complaint — House labor panel chair

MANILA, Philippines — The Filipina domestic worker killed in Kuwait reported to her recruiter
Rep. Eric Pineda (1-Pacman party-list), said Filipina worker
The Filipina worker's agency, 5-Star Manpower, acted on her complaint but did not report it to the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA), Pineda told ANC's "Headstart" Monday.
The agency's Kuwaiti counterpart went to the house of
Pineda also said in the television interview that
"She (
POEA could have coordinated with Kuwaiti government
The lawmaker added that Madamba should have reported
The Philippines and Kuwait signed an agreement in 2018 committing to, among other things, "take legal measures against erring employers, domestic workers, Kuwaiti recruitment or Philippine recruitment agencies for any violation of employment contract provisions, applicable laws, rules and regulations of both Parties."
The parties also agreed to "provide a mechanism of inspection and monitoring of the level of care offered to the domestic workers through official authorities in Kuwait."
Pineda on Monday said: "
The Department of Labor and Employment has expanded its partial deployment ban to Kuwait to
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III earlier said the death of
- Latest
- Trending