LIST: Flights canceled on December 24 due to ‘Ursula’

MANILA, Philippines — A number of domestic flights have been cancelled as Tropical Storm Ursula (International name Phanfone) enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility.
Here’s a running list of Philippine Airlines flight cancellations in the wake of Ursula.
- PR 2987 Manila - Tacloban
- PR 2988 Tacloban - Manila
- PR 2671 Clark - Calbayog
- PR 2672 Calbayog - Clark
- PR 2234 Cebu - Tacloban
- PR 2235 Tacloban - Cebu
- PR 2238 Cebu - Tacloban
- PR 2239 Tacloban - Cebu
- PR 2382 Cebu - Siargao
- PR 2383 Siargao - Cebu
- PR 2927 Cebu - Legazpi
- PR 2928 Legazpi - Cebu
Cebu Pacific and Cebgo have also cancelled the following flights for tomorrow, December 24. Here is a running list along with their estimated times of departure (ETDs).
- 5J 659 Manila-Tacloban, ETD at 11:45am
- 5J 660 Tacloban-Manila, ETD at 2:00pm
- 5J 653 Manila-Tacloban, ETD at 4:05pm
- 5J 654 Tacloban-Manila, ETD at 6:15pm
- 5J 657 Manila-Tacloban, ETD at 6:15pm
- 5J 658 Tacloban-Manila, ETD at 8:25pm
- DG 6577 Cebu-Tacloban, ETD at 4:10pm
- DG 6578 Tacloban-Cebu, ETD at 5:30pm
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has warned that Ursula is expected to bring moderate to occasionally heavy rains over Visayas and northeastern Mindanao.
