Passengers check the list of canceled flights due to the threat of heavy rain and strong winds brought by Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri) as they enter the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Tuesday, December 3.
LIST: Flights canceled on December 24 due to ‘Ursula’
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - December 23, 2019 - 8:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — A number of domestic flights have been cancelled as Tropical Storm Ursula (International name Phanfone) enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility. 

Here’s a running list of Philippine Airlines flight cancellations in the wake of Ursula. 

  • PR 2987 Manila - Tacloban 
  • PR 2988 Tacloban  - Manila
  • PR 2671 Clark - Calbayog 
  • PR 2672 Calbayog - Clark 
  • PR 2234 Cebu - Tacloban 
  • PR 2235 Tacloban - Cebu
  • PR 2238  Cebu - Tacloban 
  • PR 2239  Tacloban - Cebu 
  • PR 2382 Cebu - Siargao 
  • PR 2383 Siargao - Cebu
  • PR 2927 Cebu - Legazpi 
  • PR 2928 Legazpi  - Cebu

Cebu Pacific and Cebgo have also cancelled the following flights for tomorrow, December 24. Here is a running list along with their estimated times of departure (ETDs).

  • 5J 659 Manila-Tacloban, ETD at 11:45am
  • 5J 660 Tacloban-Manila, ETD at 2:00pm
  • 5J 653 Manila-Tacloban, ETD at 4:05pm
  • 5J 654 Tacloban-Manila, ETD at 6:15pm
  • 5J 657 Manila-Tacloban, ETD at 6:15pm
  • 5J 658 Tacloban-Manila, ETD at 8:25pm
  • DG 6577 Cebu-Tacloban, ETD at 4:10pm
  • DG 6578 Tacloban-Cebu, ETD at 5:30pm

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has warned that Ursula is expected to bring moderate to occasionally heavy rains over Visayas and northeastern Mindanao. 

Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
