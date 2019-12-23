LIST: Flights canceled on December 24 due to ‘Ursula’

MANILA, Philippines — A number of domestic flights have been cancelled as Tropical Storm Ursula (International name Phanfone) enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Here’s a running list of Philippine Airlines flight cancellations in the wake of Ursula.

PR 2987 Manila - Tacloban

PR 2988 Tacloban - Manila

PR 2671 Clark - Calbayog

PR 2672 Calbayog - Clark

PR 2234 Cebu - Tacloban

PR 2235 Tacloban - Cebu

PR 2238 Cebu - Tacloban

PR 2239 Tacloban - Cebu

PR 2382 Cebu - Siargao

PR 2383 Siargao - Cebu

PR 2927 Cebu - Legazpi

PR 2928 Legazpi - Cebu

Cebu Pacific and Cebgo have also cancelled the following flights for tomorrow, December 24. Here is a running list along with their estimated times of departure (ETDs).

5J 659 Manila-Tacloban, ETD at 11:45am

5J 660 Tacloban-Manila, ETD at 2:00pm

5J 653 Manila-Tacloban, ETD at 4:05pm

5J 654 Tacloban-Manila, ETD at 6:15pm

5J 657 Manila-Tacloban, ETD at 6:15pm

5J 658 Tacloban-Manila, ETD at 8:25pm

DG 6577 Cebu-Tacloban, ETD at 4:10pm

DG 6578 Tacloban-Cebu, ETD at 5:30pm

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has warned that Ursula is expected to bring moderate to occasionally heavy rains over Visayas and northeastern Mindanao.