SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The tropical storm is forecast to make landfall over Eastern Visayas-Caraga area tomorrow evening and will traverse the Visayas.
PAGASA
Rains in Eastern Visayas, Caraga as Ursula enters
Helen Flores (The Philippine Star) - December 23, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Residents of Eastern Visayas and Caraga region should brace for strong winds and heavy rains on Christmas Eve due to Tropical Storm Phanfone, which was forecast to enter the country in the next 24 hours. 

Phanfone, which will be locally named Ursula, was expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility last night or this morning. 

The tropical storm is forecast to make landfall over Eastern Visayas-Caraga area tomorrow evening and will traverse the Visayas. 

It will bring moderate to occasionally heavy rains over Visayas and northeastern Mindanao, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said. 

The center of Phanfone was estimated at 1,265 kilometers east of Mindanao as of 3 p.m. yesterday, packing winds of 65 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 80 kph. It was moving west northwest at 25 kph. 

PAGASA said the trough or extension of Phanfone started dumping rains over Mindanao. Phanfone is the 21st tropical cyclone to enter the country this year.

PAGASA WEATHER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
House member attributes Duterte's high ratings to stance vs 'oligarchs'
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"These trust ratings quantify the massive political capital President Duterte has and which he is willing to use against the...
Headlines
fb tw
Five minutes from Cubao to Makati could still happen — Palace 
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
The Malacañang mouthpiece did not specifically say what these conditions were but said that the president's promise...
Headlines
fb tw
How an ‘artista lang’ is leading Ormoc’s renaissance
1 day ago
While celebrity-mayors Isko Moreno of Manila and Vico Sotto of Pasig have been hugging the headlines of late, celebrity-mayor...
Headlines
fb tw
‘Slain NPAs targeted Duterte, other officials’
By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
The three men killed in an encounter with police operatives in Quezon City earlier this week were part of the team directed...
Headlines
fb tw
CPP orders Christmas ceasefire, waits for reciprocal order from government
6 hours ago
"This ceasefire order shall take effect upon issuance of the corresponding and reciprocal ceasefire orders in the form of...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
41 minutes ago
Ceasefire with Reds declared
By Alexis Romero | 41 minutes ago
In preparation for the resumption of peace negotiations, President Duterte has approved a holiday ceasefire with communist...
Headlines
fb tw
41 minutes ago
Lambanog leaves 8 dead, 60 hospitalized in Laguna, Quezon
By Ed Amoroso | 41 minutes ago
Eight persons died and around 60 others were rushed to hospitals after drinking coconut wine, locally known as lambanog, in...
Headlines
fb tw
41 minutes ago
DOH reports first 2 fireworks-related injuries
By Mayen Jaymalin | 41 minutes ago
About a week before the New Year, two cases of fireworks-related injuries were recorded by the Department of Health.
Headlines
fb tw
41 minutes ago
19 wounded in Mindanao explosions
By John Unson | 41 minutes ago
.On the eve of President Duterte’s visit to this city, at least 19 people, including soldiers on patrol, were wounded...
Headlines
fb tw
41 minutes ago
House to send Duterte advance copy of 2020 budget
By Delon Porcalla | 41 minutes ago
The House of Representatives is sending today an advance copy of the proposed P4.1-trillion 2020 national budget to President...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with