Rains in Eastern Visayas, Caraga as Ursula enters

MANILA, Philippines — Residents of Eastern Visayas and Caraga region should brace for strong winds and heavy rains on Christmas Eve due to Tropical Storm Phanfone, which was forecast to enter the country in the next 24 hours.

Phanfone, which will be locally named Ursula, was expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility last night or this morning.

The tropical storm is forecast to make landfall over Eastern Visayas-Caraga area tomorrow evening and will traverse the Visayas.

It will bring moderate to occasionally heavy rains over Visayas and northeastern Mindanao, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

The center of Phanfone was estimated at 1,265 kilometers east of Mindanao as of 3 p.m. yesterday, packing winds of 65 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 80 kph. It was moving west northwest at 25 kph.

PAGASA said the trough or extension of Phanfone started dumping rains over Mindanao. Phanfone is the 21st tropical cyclone to enter the country this year.