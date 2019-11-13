EXPLAINERS
Photo shows Vice President Leni Robredo on the day she accepted the offer to lead the government's Inter-Agency Committee Against Illegal Drugs.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
HRW says Robredo could score drug war 'win' as ICAD co-chair
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - November 13, 2019 - 11:15am

MANILA, Philippines — A human rights watchdog said Vice President Leni Robredo could score a victory in the government’s campaign against illegal narcotics as she co-leads the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs.

President Rodrigo Duterte designated Robredo as co-chair of ICAD over her criticisms of the chief executive’s internationally condemned initiative, which she said needs to be reassessed and revamped.

Some of her allies in the opposition suggest the vice president fell into a trap when she accepted the offer last week. Some government officials even predicted she will fail. 

But for Human Rights Watch, Robredo may be able to make her new task work.

“That would mean ending the murderous police drug operations that have become rampant throughout the country,” Carlos Conde, HRW Asia division researcher, said Wednesday.

Conde also said that Robredo should lead efforts to develop voluntary, community-based drug dependence treatment services that comport with best practice standards and human rights principles.

Robredo, who vowed to put an end to “senseless” killings, on Monday met with representatives from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime to discuss the “best practices” of other countries in combating illegal drugs.

The vice president has been calling on the administration to treat the drug problem not just as a law enforcement issue but a health issue as well.

“The Philippines needs to rethink its drug policies and just maybe Robredo is the one who can kick-start that process,” Conde said.

The Commission on Human Rights on Tuesday expressed hope that Robredo's appointment will translate into “better” observance of human rights standards in the government's anti-drug campaign. 

Among the functions of the ICAD are ensuring the effective conduct of anti-illegal drug operations and “arrest of high-value drug personalities down to the street-level peddlers and users,” as well as cleansing the bureaucracy of personnel involved in illegal drug activity.

Other functions include facilitating advocacy campaign initiatives, monitoring if the role and responsibilities of the member agencies are carried out, and checking if anti-illegal drug objectives of the government are achieved.    

At least 6,847 drug personalities have been slain in anti-narcotics operations since Duterte assumed office in mid-2016, according to government figures.

But the figure is significantly lower than the estimates of human rights watchdogs of as many as 27,000 killed.

HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH LENI ROBREDO WAR ON DRUGS
