EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Vice-President Leni Robredo (R) attends a press conference with Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency chief Aaron Aquino in Manila on Nov. 8, 2019.
AFP/Maria Tan
CHR hopes for ‘better’ human rights observance with Robredo in anti-drug panel
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - November 12, 2019 - 10:55am

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission of Human Rights expressed hope that Vice President Leni Robredo’s appointment as the co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs will change the approach on the government’s controversial campaign.

CHR spokesperson Jacqueline De Guia on Tuesday welcomed Robredo’s acceptance of co-chairmanship of ICAD, a multi-agency panel implementing the campaign against illegal drugs.

“Being a vocal advocate of human rights, we hope that this translates into the better observance of human rights standards, including greater transparency in drug operations,” De Guia said.

She added that CHR is hoping there will be investigations into alleged cases of extrajudicial killings and illegal arrests, and, more importantly, demand for accountability “from all those who violated laws and desecrated human dignity” with Robredo co-leading ICAD.

President Rodrigo Duterte designated Robredo as co-chair of ICAD over her criticism of the government’s war on drugs, which she said needs to be reassessed and revamped.

Two days after she accepted the post—seen by her allies as a “trap” to tarnish her—Robredo met with the body and vowed to put an end to “senseless” killings.

Robredo on Monday met with representatives from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime to discuss the “best practices” of other countries in combating illegal drugs.

The vice president has been calling on the administration to treat the drug problem not just as a law enforcement issue but a health issue as well.

COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS INTER-AGENCY COMMITTEE ON ANTI-ILLEGAL DRUGS LENI ROBREDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Maverick business leader, sportsman Lucio Tan Jr., 53
By Iris Gonzales | 12 hours ago
He was known as the son and namesake of the taipan, but Lucio “Bong” Tan Jr. was very much his own man a maverick...
Headlines
‘Albayalde had control of ninja cops in drug sting’
By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
The Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group yesterday said their former boss Oscar Albayalde...
Headlines
Brewing cyclone may hit Luzon,Visayas
12 hours ago
A brewing cyclone entered the Philippine area of responsibility yesterday afternoon and may slam into the eastern sections...
Headlines
Robredo, UN discuss ‘best practices’ in tackling drug problem
By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo met yesterday with officials of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), who briefed...
Headlines
3 police officers face relief over body camera deal
By Romina Cabrera | 12 hours ago
An alleged P5-million extortion attempt by three ranking police officers on a prospective supplier of body cameras has hampered...
Headlines
Latest
35 minutes ago
LPA east of Philippines now Tropical Depression Ramon
35 minutes ago
The tropical depression packs peak winds of up to 55 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 70 kph. It is moving west...
Headlines
12 hours ago
Duterte takes it slow, to work from home
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Hours after Malacañang’s announcement that President Duterte would be taking a three-day break from his “punishing”...
Headlines
12 hours ago
Drowning at PMA: Instructors, marcher face liability
By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
Though there appears to be no foul play involved in the death of Cadet 4th Class Mario Telan Jr., investigators are looking...
Headlines
12 hours ago
DND chief sees no need to extend martial law
By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana is not keen on recommending a further extension of martial law in Mindanao for another...
Headlines
12 hours ago
House panel OKs 90% road tax increase
By Jess Diaz | 12 hours ago
The House of Representatives committee on ways and means yesterday approved a bill increasing the road user tax by 90 percent...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with