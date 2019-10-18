Controversial Pampanga drug bust was 'hulidap' — Gordon

MANILA, Philippines — The controversial anti-illegal drugs operation in Pampanga in 2013 was a case of " hulidap, " Sen. Richard Gordon said Friday.

Gordon recommended the filing of charges against former Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde , then police provincial director, for being part of the " hulidap" and subsequent cover-up on the policemen involved in the incident.

"Talagang hindi buy bust. Ang p akay ay hulidap . Ni walang test buy," Gordon said in a televised press conference.

"Hulidap" is a portmanteau of the words "huli" or catch and "hold-up" and refers to police officers staging an arrest to extort money from innocent civilians.

The senator also pointed out that the commanding officer at the time was Albayalde .

"Bakit hindi kumikibo si Albayalde that time? Hinuli mga tao niya at pati siya sinuspinde ," the senator said.

"It was a comedy of lies, errors. Sinasadya eh," Gordon said, referring to the 2013 incident.

Gordon stressed that Albayalde was aware of the drug operation even before his men in Pampanga carried it out in 2013.

Citing the report of the Senate blue ribbon and justice committees, Gordon said Albayalde , Major Rodney Baloyo IV and other alleged Pampanga "ninja cops" are guilty of malfeasance, misfeasance and nonfeasance.

However, it would up to the courts to decide on the charges against Albayalde and the other policemen.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said his agency would review the Senate committee report first before recommending the possible filing of charges against Albayalde .