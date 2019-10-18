Controversial Pampanga drug bust was 'hulidap' — Gordon

MANILA, Philippines — The controversial anti-illegal drugs operation in Pampanga in 2013 was a case of "
Gordon recommended the filing of charges against former Philippine National Police chief Oscar
"Talagang
"Hulidap" is a portmanteau of the words "huli" or catch and "hold-up" and refers to police officers staging an arrest to extort money from innocent civilians.
The senator also pointed out that the commanding officer at the time was
"Bakit
"It was a comedy of lies, errors.
Gordon stressed that
Citing the report of the Senate blue ribbon and justice committees,
However, it would up to the courts to decide on the charges against
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said his agency would review the Senate committee report first before recommending the
"
Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon calls on the Department of Foreign Affairs to cancel the passport of Guia Gomez Castro, a former barangay official in Manila's Sampaloc district who has been tagged as a supposed "drug queen."
Castro, former barangay chairperson of Barangay 484 Zone 48 has been confirmed to have left the country on September 21 for Bangkok, Thailand.
This was days before her name was made public as in cahoots with 16 police officers in "recycling" seized drugs for sale ont the street. Nine of these lawmen have been killed by motorcycle-riding gunmen.
"It appears that Mrs. Castro does not intend to return to the country and face the warrants of arrest issued against her since 2002 for violation of Republic Act 6425 or the Dangerous Drugs Act. Hence, she is a fugitive from justice," Drilon says.
"The jurisprudence clarifies that mere commission of a crime and subsequent flight thereto sufficiently meets the definition of a fugitive," Drilon says.
"Hence, the DFA, to avoid miscarriage of justice and by virtue of the Philippine Passport Act, can validly and lawfully cancel her passport so we can restrict Castro's movement, and summon her back to the country to face charges against her," Drilon, a former Justice secretary, says.
Sen. Richard Gordon says former PNP chief Oscar Albayalde, Major Rodney Baloyo IV Baloyo and the other alleged Pampanga "ninja cops" are guilty of malfeasance, misfeasance, and nonfeasance as he presents the report on the Senate blue ribbon committee's inquiry into the controversy.
Police Gen. Oscar Albayalde's going on "non-duty status" does not let him off the hook yet, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon stresses.
"His resignation ahead of his mandatory retirement, however, will not in any way clear him from his liablity, both administratively or criminally, in connection with the Pampanga ninja cops issue," he says.
"Albayalde’s continued defense, and his failure to condemn the acts, of Major Rodney Baloyo, and his men, in the face of the evidence indicated complicity to the criminal conduct of his men," Drilon also says.
PNP chief Oscar Albayalde has announced that he will step down ahead of his official retirement next month amid issues hounding his alleged involvement with ninja cops
"I have come to the decision to relinquish my post," he says as he leads the flag-raising ceremony today.
“I thank President Duterte for his trust and confidence and giving me the opportunity to lead the PNP and serve the Filipino people.”
— with Romina Cabrera
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra says the Department of Justice will reopen the case of alleged "ninja cop" Major Rodney Baloyo IV in the light of new evidence and in the interest of justice.
"[T]he DOJ will reopen the case of Baloyo, et al. and will create a new panel of state prosecutors to conduct the reinvestigation. Both sides will be given ample opportunity to present additional evidence. We shall try to resolve in a month's time, considering that this automatic review has been pending since 2017," the DOJ says in a statement.
The controversy on "ninja cops" or police officers who pilfer confiscated drugs and sell them has involved Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde as he was Baloyo’s superior at the time as Pampanga provincial police director.
The Senate blue ribbon committee is conducting a probe on the so-called "ninja cops."
President Rodrigo Duterte was referring to "PNP generals who have been accused to have protected the ninja cops," when he said at the Valdai Forum that there are two Philippine National Police generals still involved in the illegal drug trade, spokesperson Salvador Panelo says.
"He will wait for the recommendation of the DILG Secretary when he is finished with his internal investigation," Panelo also says. The Department of the Interior and Local Government will conduct its own investigation into the "ninja cops" when the Senate concludes its hearings on the issue.
