CIDG files charges vs Albayalde over 'ninja cops' controversy

MANILA, Philippines — The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group has filed a criminal complaint against former Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde.

The CIDG—the primary investigation arm of the PNP—included Albayalde in the list of respondents in the amended complaint filed before the Department of Justice Monday. This is in connection with the controversial drug raid involving “ninja cops” when Albayalde was the provincial director of Pampanga police in 2014.

The respondents were accused of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, bribery, falsification of documents, perjury and dereliction of duty.

Albayalde stepped down as the country’s top cop last week as he battles accusations that he had coddled policemen involved in drug recycling issue.

Last Wednesday, the DOJ reopened its investigation into the 2013 Pampanga raid led by so-called “ninja cops.”

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.