EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
File photo shows Gen. Oscar Albayalde, who stepped down from his post as the chief of the Philippine National Police.
The STAR/Boy Santos, File
CIDG files charges vs Albayalde over 'ninja cops' controversy
(Philstar.com) - October 21, 2019 - 11:12am

MANILA, Philippines — The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group has filed a criminal complaint against former Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde.

The CIDG—the primary investigation arm of the PNP—included Albayalde in the list of respondents in the amended complaint filed before the Department of Justice Monday. This is in connection with the controversial drug raid involving “ninja cops” when Albayalde was the provincial director of Pampanga police in 2014.

The respondents were accused of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, bribery, falsification of documents, perjury and dereliction of duty.

Albayalde stepped down as the country’s top cop last week as he battles accusations that he had coddled policemen involved in drug recycling issue.

Last Wednesday, the DOJ reopened its investigation into the 2013 Pampanga raid led by so-called “ninja cops.”

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates. 

CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION AND DETECTION GROUP NINJA COPS OSCAR ALBAYALDE PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Robredo asks PET anew: Junk poll protest
By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
The lead counsel of Vice President Leni Robredo reiterated yesterday his appeal to the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential...
Headlines
Key PNP officials reshuffled
By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
A week after new leadership was installed following the exit of its former chief, the Philippine National Police yesterday...
Headlines
Nene Pimentel, local government champion, 85
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Former Senate president Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel Jr., a stalwart of the resistance to the Marcos dictatorship...
Headlines
Duterte to attend Japanese emperor coronation rites
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Duterte will attend the coronation of the new Japanese emperor and two banquets during his fourth visit to Japan,...
Headlines
UP Visayas students take stand after adults take line from cheer routine literally
1 day ago
Clips from the performance spread on social media over the weekend "after certain groups and pages singled out a line in Skimmers'...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
PNP puts key officials on 3-month probation
1 hour ago
PNP placed all its key officials under probation for three months days after top cop Oscar Albayalde stepped down from his...
Headlines
1 hour ago
UP Visayas denounces threats against students over critical cheer routine
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 hour ago
UP Visayas defended its students after receiving online attacks over a cheer routine criticizing the Duterte administrat...
Headlines
11 hours ago
House to review K to 12
By Jess Diaz | 11 hours ago
The House of Representatives will review the effectiveness of the K to 12, or 12-year basic education program, Speaker Alan...
Headlines
11 hours ago
Palace opposes two-year workers’ probationary period
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Malacañang is opposed to the bill seeking to extend workers’ maximum probationary period from six months to two...
Headlines
11 hours ago
Smartmatic unveils touchscreen voting tech
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Voting technology services provider Smartmatic recently introduced its newest voting machine touted by the London-based firm...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with