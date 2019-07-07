FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Mijares, along with archaeologist Philip Piper of the Australian National University (ANU), presented the discovery of Homo luzonensis in a public lecture at ANU’s Cultural Centre Kambri last Monday.
Michael Varcas
Pinoy archaeologist brings new human species discovery to Australia
Janvic Mateo (The Philippine Star) - July 7, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino archaeologist Armand Mijares has brought the discovery of a new human species in the Philippines to the international stage.

Mijares, along with archaeologist Philip Piper of the Australian National University (ANU), presented the discovery of Homo luzonensis in a public lecture at ANU’s Cultural Centre Kambri last Monday.

The Philippine embassy in Canberra, which supported the lecture, said more than 90 students, professor, scientists, archaeologists and researchers attended the event.

“We recognize that we need to cultivate greater interest in science and innovation and to support our Filipino researchers in their endeavors,” Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma. Hellen dela Vega said.

“I hope this event will generate awareness on the great strides of our research institutions and the contributions of Filipinos to the world’s body of knowledge,” she added.

Mijares and Piper co-authored the paper that described the new human species, a discovery that made waves worldwide following its announcement in April.

Homo luzonensis was described using fossilized teeth, hand and foot bones recovered during excavations in Callao Cave in Cagayan in 2007, 2011 and 2015.

Mijares said the bones belonged to at least three individuals that lived during the Late Pleistocene period, or around 50,000 to 67,000 years ago.

Earlier, Mijares said the bones that they recovered suggest that the species is smaller than modern humans, although the limited fossils prevented them from coming up with a full reconstruction.

He said the fossilized remains also suggest that Homo luzonensis stood erect and could have been capable of climbing, although their locomotor and manipulative abilities have yet to be described.

Mijares said the discovery underscores the significance of the Philippines in human evolutionary research.

ARMAND MIJARES PHILIP PIPER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A ‘graceful exit’?: Duterte says he fired GSIS chief
14 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte said Friday he fired Government Service Insurance System president and general manager Jesus Clint...
Headlines
Paolo Duterte changes mind, backs out of House speakership race
12 hours ago
Rep. Paolo Duterte (Davao City 1st district) announced Saturday he is no longer interested in becoming the House speaker,...
Headlines
Palawan makes Lonely Planet’s best places to visit
By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 day ago
Travel website Lonely Planet has released its Best in Asia Pacific list for 2019 and, no surprise, a Philippine destination...
Headlines
Philippines, China working to meet oil exploration deadline
By Danessa Rivera | 1 day ago
The Philippines and China are working to meet a November deadline to form a framework for joint exploration in the West Philippine...
Headlines
Vietnam 'deeply concerned' about China's test missiles
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
While the Department of Foreign Affairs is waiting for official military confirmation of China's reported missile launch in...
Headlines
Latest
52 minutes ago
Paolo drops speakership bid, endorses Ungab
By Edith Regalado | 52 minutes ago
This city’s third district Rep. Isidro Ungab has just strengthened his bid to become speaker of the House of Repre...
Headlines
52 minutes ago
Martires P15 M richer in 5 months
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 52 minutes ago
Ombudsman Samuel Martires’ wealth grew by P15.336 million in just five months since he assumed his post as chief graft...
Headlines
52 minutes ago
Duterte dares US on sea row: Fire first shot
By Christina Mendez | 52 minutes ago
President Duterte is challenging the United States to wage war with China and even fire the first shot if it is determined...
Headlines
52 minutes ago
Rains fail to sustain Angat water level
By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 52 minutes ago
Despite the moderate to heavy rains being experienced in different parts of Bulacan, the water elevation in Angat Dam slightly...
Headlines
52 minutes ago
Davao’s Valles reelected CBCP head
By Evelyn Macairan | 52 minutes ago
Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles has been reelected president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with