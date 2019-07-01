Signal No. 1 still up in Batanes, Babuyan Islands as 'Egay' maintains strength

MANILA, Philippines — Signal No. 1 is still hoisted in Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands as Tropical Depression Egay maintains its strength.

According to state weather bureau PAGASA, the weather disturbance is now moving toward extreme northern Luzon.

PAGASA warned fisherfolks and those with small seacraft in areas under Signal No. 1 not to venture out due to moderate to rough seas brought about by the tropical depression.

At 7 a.m., the center of Egay was located 165 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan.

The tropical depression packs maximum winds of 45 kph with gusts of up to 60 kph. It is forecast to move northwest at 35 kph.

It is forecasted to be at 280 kilometers west-northwest of Basco, Batanes by Tuesday evening, which is outside the Philippine area of responsibility.

Meanwhile, the "habagat" or southwest monsoon will continue to bring rains over Metro Manila, Ilocos, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Antique, Aklan and western Iloilo.

The rest of Luzon and Western Visayas are expected to experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

"Residents in the aforementioned areas, especially those living in areas identified to be at high risk of flooding and landslides, are advised to take precautionary measure, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and continue monitoring for updates, especially the Thunderstorm Advisories and Heavy Rainfall Warnings to be issued by PAGASA Regional Services Divisions," PAGASA said. — Patricia Lourdes Viray