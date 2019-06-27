FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
File photo shows people lighting candles to protest drug war killings.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman, File
Deaths in anti-drug campaign 'more than mere numbers,' CHR stresses
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - June 27, 2019 - 4:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — Deaths in the government's "war on drugs" cannot be reduced to just numbers, the Commission on Human Rights said Thursday, the same week that the United Nations human rights commisioner expressed concern on the rising number of casualties in the campaign.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said Monday at the 41st session of the UN Human Rights Council that the “extraordinarily high number of deaths” and “persistent reports of extrajudicial killings” in the drug war continue in the country.

She said "even the officially confirmed number of 5,425 deaths would be a matter of most serious concern for any country."

The Philippine National Police countered that the "the varying numbers reported to UNHCHR by the special rapporteurs and its other sources were not consistent with truth." Some rights groups have estimates of as many as 27,000 killed. 

Figures from the PNP released earlier this month put the number of "drug personalities" killed in law enforcement operations at 6,600, higher than the number Bachelet gave.

'One death too many'

In a statement Thursday, CHR spokesperson Jacqueline De Guia said curbing the Philippines' drug problem should not come at the expense of people's rights and of their lives.

“We continue to assert that all lives are sacred. One death is too many,” De Guia said.

RELATED: Rights advocates grieve 'loss of a life of a criminal,' Duterte claims

“While it is true that reports on the casualties of the government’s anti-drug campaign vary, the reality remains that these are more than mere numbers, but human lives lost, which have left children, wives, and families grieving and demanding for justice,” De Guia said.

She noted the Philippines should uphold the highest standards in the protection and promotion of human rights, including participating in the human rights mechanisms of the UN, as part of the Human Rights Council.

“We then urge the government to take calls of concern as opportunities to clarify issues and forge stronger partnerships with the community of nations, rather than vilify legitimate concerns and parties, who equally hold protecting rights and respect for human life and dignity as universal and primordial concerns,” De Guia said.

Earlier this month, 11 UN special rapporteurs called on the Human Rights Council to launch an independent probe into the alleged human rights violation in the country.

The Philippine government has repeatedly said that extrajudicial killings are not state policy and that law enforcement operations are done according to due process.

It has also said that it recognizes and upholds human rights and that allegations of abuse are attempts to discredit the administration.

COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS MICHELLE BACHELET WAR ON DRUGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Not me': Mon Tulfo says brother Ben stole P60 million
9 hours ago
Radio broadcaster Ramon Tulfo, who is also special envoy to China, stressed that it was his brother Ben who "stole" P60 million...
Headlines
US dared: Help Philippines stop China
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Reiterating the country’s helplessness in stopping Chinese activities in the West Philippine Sea, President Duterte...
Headlines
DILG suspends mayor who aided Recto Bank fishermen
By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) yesterday implemented the suspension order issued by the Sandiganbayan...
Headlines
‘A dance for a Marcos is a dance for shame,’ Igorot youth tell Imee
1 day ago
“We will not dance for you, because a dance for a Marcos is a dance for shame.”
Headlines
Chinese vessels spotted near Pagasa anew
By Jaime Laude | 18 hours ago
Dozens of Chinese fishing boats are once again being monitored near the Philippine-occupied Pag-asa Island, a senior security...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Students can ride the trains for free starting July 1
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Students will enjoy free rides on Light Rail Transit Line 1 and 2, Metro Rail Transit Line 3 and the Philippine National Railways...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Exclusivity? Sotto says fish in Philippine EEZ could be from China
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 hour ago
What the Senate president missed was that, under the constitution, Filipino citizens have the exclusive right to use...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Air Force to take over NAIA if 'security not improved,' Duterte says
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
The Philippine Air Force can take over the Ninoy Aquino International Airport if security issues in the airport are not addressed,...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Duterte's remarks on sovereignty, EEZ 'erroneous' — ex-solgen Hilbay
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 3 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte's latest pronouncements on the country's sovereignty and exclusive economic zone (EEZ) are erroneous,...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Philippines among countries with most confidence in charities, NGOs — Gallup report
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The Philippines placed fourth on the list of countries with the highest confidence in charities and NGOs.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with