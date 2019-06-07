ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This video screengrab from a documentary released by the camp of senatorial bet Neri Colmenares show Filipino fishermen from Masinloc, Zambales who had experienced harassment by Chinese Coast Guard personnel at Scarborough Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.
Neri Colmenares/Facebook screengrab
South China Sea fisheries collapse to hurt entire Southeast Asia — expert
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - June 7, 2019 - 3:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — The collapse of fish stocks in the South China Sea, part of which is the West Philippine Sea, would not only affect the Philippines but the entire region.

Gregory Poling, director of Washington-based think tank Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative, warned that the South China Sea dispute may affect marine biology in the region.

"If fish stocks collapse there, it's not just going to hit fisherfolk in Palawan and Luzon. It's gonna hit fisherfolk throughout the Philippine archipelago and everywhere in Southeast Asia," Poling told ANC's "Headstart" Friday.

Poling noted that the disputed South China Sea is the most productive marine environment in the world as 12% of all fish caught globally come from there.

The contested waterway is under threat from overfishing, dredging, island-building and destructive clam harvesting, particularly from the Chinese.

The maritime dispute resulted in claimant countries encouraging their fishermen to fish in the South China Sea.

"The Chinese heavily subsidized fishers to go out to the Paracel and Spratly Islands. Vietnam does the same and even if parties wanted to do something about it, it's impossible to enforce fishery rules out there," Poling said.

Citing the previous statement of National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr., Poling added that it would be hard to deny Chinese and Vietnamese fisherfolk access to the West Philippine Sea even if the Philippine government implements a fishing ban.

Last month, Esperon admitted that it would be very hard to protect the West Philippine Sea as the country lacks surveillance in the area.

The July 2016 ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration on the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea arbitration against China only helped Filipino fishers at Scarborough or Panatag Shoal.

The UN-backed tribunal ruled that the Scarborough Shoal, located off the coast of Zambales, was a traditional fishing ground for fishers from the Philippines, China and other countries.

"It helped Filipino fishers at Scarborough Shoal or Bajo de Masinloc. That's about it. The only place we've seen a change... the Chinese felt that if they allowed small-scale fishing still under the eye of the China coast guard they're trying to control the shoal, that olive branch would help them save some face and make the issue go away," Poling said.

Beijing's militarization of its artificial islands in the South China Sea had damaged the marine environment in the region.

According to the AMTI director, fish stocks in the area had depleted to between 70% and 95%, depending on the species.

"Any fisher in the region will tell you how much smaller the catches have become, China comes in to that situation and buries 3,200 acres of reef plus digs up another 12,000 (acres) or so to make that sand so 15,000 acres of the nurseries of fish and marine life intentionally destroyed in three years," Poling said in the television interview.

In April, ABS-CBN News released a report showing China's destructive harvesting of giant clams at the Scarborough Shoal.

In response to the now-deleted tweets of Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., Poling tweeted that Chinese clam poachers earn thousands of dollars while threatening food security in the coastal area.

“The Chinese poachers aren't eating them either. They can get thousands of dollars for each shell for jewelry & figurines. They toss the meat into the sea,” Poling tweeted April 19.

ASIA MARITIME TRANSPARENCY INITIATIVE CHINA GREGORY POLING SOUTH CHINA SEA WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
3 of 6 outgoing senators to assume new posts
By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
Three of the six outgoing senators are set to assume new posts in Congress and the executive branch on June 30, while the...
Headlines
US closing Manila immigration office
By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced it will permanently close its field office in Manila...
Headlines
'Trump effect' on closure of US immigration international offices
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 5 hours ago
The closure of international offices of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, including Manila, follows the Trump administration's...
Headlines
Bishop David says he 'briefly' met Advincula but referred him to other people
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
Referring to Advincula, Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David said: “He came and left as a total stranger to me.&rd...
Headlines
US immigration office stops Manila operations
1 day ago
The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services will be closing its operations in Manila.
Headlines
Latest
20 minutes ago
Minority senators 'stripped' of committee chairmanships — Drilon
20 minutes ago
Senate minority leader Franklin Drilon lamented how minority senators failed to retain committee chairmanships.
Headlines
37 minutes ago
Duterte wants PhilHealth report, case build up over 'ghost' kidney treatments
37 minutes ago
“The President instructs the institution’s acting President to submit a detailed report on these irregularities,”...
Headlines
1 hour ago
DepEd’s Briones: I’m not against pay hike of teachers
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Education Secretary Leonor Briones said she is not opposed to salary hike for public school teachers.
Headlines
1 hour ago
PNP orders recall of Erwin Tulfo's firearms
1 hour ago
Police said they sent a notice to Erwin Tulfo’s last known address to surrender his firearms as his license has ex...
Headlines
2 hours ago
DSWD’s Bautista willing to accept Tulfo’s apology but…
2 hours ago
Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista said the media personality's compliance with his conditions is needed to show his...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with