24 candidates vying for Justice Del Castillo's Supreme Court seat

MANILA, Philippines — The Judicial and Bar Council set a three-day public interview for the 24 members of the Bar vying for the seat to be vacated by Associate Justice Mariano del Castillo of the Supreme Court.

On Friday, the JBC panel mandated to screen applicants for Judiciary and Office of the Ombudsman seats set June 21, 25 and 26 for the public interview of SC aspirants.

Del Castillo is set to hang his SC justice robes on July 29, as he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 70.

Clerk of Court Edgar Aricheta, who is also the JBC's ex officio secretary, urged the public to submit a sworn complaint, report or opposition against the candidates to the council through personal delivery, phone call or email before the afternoon of 4:30 p.m.

On June 21, the JBC will interview the following:

Court of Appeals Associate Justice Rodil Zalameda

Law professor Jeremy Benigno Gatdula

Court of Appeals Associate Justice Pablito Perez

Court of Appeals Associate Justice Maria Filomena Singh

The JBC set eight lawyers, mostly appellate court justices, for a public interview on June 25. They are:

Court of Appeals Associate Justice Elihu Ybañez

Bureau of Internal Revenue Deputy Commissioner Lanee Cui-David

Court of Appeals Associate Justice Oscar Badelles

Court of Appeals Associate Justice Manuel Barrios

Court of Appeals Associate Justice Ramon Bato Jr.

Court of Appeals Associate Justice Apolinario Bruselas Jr.

Sandiganbayan Presiding Justice Amparo Cabotaje-Tang

Court of Appeals Associate Justice Ramon Cruz

Twelve aspirants will face the JBC panel on June 26. They are:

Court of Appeals Associate Justice Stephen Cruz

Court of Appeals Associate Justice Eduardo Peralta Jr.

Court of Appeals Associate Justice Japar Dimaampao

Court of Appeals Associate Justice Ramon Garcia

Court of Appeals Associate Justice Jhosep Lopez

Court of Appeals Associate Justice Mario Lopez

Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Efren de la Cruz

Court Administrator Jose Midas Marquez

Court of Appeals Associate Justice Edgardo Delos Santos

Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Alex Quiroz

Court of Appeals Associate Justice Ricardo Rosario

Former Ateneo law school dean Cesar Villanueva

Of the 15 sitting justices of the high court, President Rodrigo Duterte has already appointed seven of them.

He is set to appoint five more, including a new chief justice before the year ends.