Duterte hints at appointing JV Ejercito to a Cabinet post
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - May 31, 2019 - 11:31am

TOKYO, Japan — President Rodrigo Duterte hinted that he might give a Cabinet post to Sen. JV Ejercito, who failed in his reelection bid in this year's midterm elections.

Duterte expressed disappointment that Ejercito, one of the 12 senatorial bets he endorsed during the midterm polls, was not able to make it in the so-called Magic 12. 

READ: The 'Estrada' edge: May polls set stage for JV, Jinggoy clash

"Ito siya, nanghinayang ako kay JV (I'm disappointed because of what happened to JV)... Well anyway, you are still young," the president said after introducing the senator to the Filipino community last Thursday here. 

"May Cabinet naman diyan kung magbakante (There's the cabinet in case there would be vacancy)," he added. 

READ: JV Ejercito: I'm leaving Senate with my integrity 'intact'

Under the law, a losing candidate may not be named to any government post for one year.  

Ejercito, son of former president and outgoing Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada, ranked 13th in the senatorial race with 14.3 million votes. 

Ejercito previously said running simultaneously with his half brother former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, with whom he has a feud, might have hurt his chances of being reelected to the Senate.

READ: JV blames brother Jinggoy for reelection loss

