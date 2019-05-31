Duterte hints at appointing JV Ejercito to a Cabinet post

TOKYO, Japan — President Rodrigo Duterte hinted that he might give a Cabinet post to Sen. JV Ejercito, who failed in his reelection bid in this year's midterm elections.

Duterte expressed disappointment that Ejercito, one of the 12 senatorial bets he endorsed during the midterm polls, was not able to make it in the so-called Magic 12.

"Ito siya, nanghinayang ako kay JV (I'm disappointed because of what happened to JV)... Well anyway, you are still young," the president said after introducing the senator to the Filipino community last Thursday here.

"May Cabinet naman diyan kung magbakante (There's the cabinet in case there would be vacancy)," he added.

Under the law, a losing candidate may not be named to any government post for one year.

Ejercito, son of former president and outgoing Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada, ranked 13th in the senatorial race with 14.3 million votes.

Ejercito previously said running simultaneously with his half brother former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, with whom he has a feud, might have hurt his chances of being reelected to the Senate.

