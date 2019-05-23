ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
There are 40 committees to be distributed among 24 senators, but those belonging to the majority bloc will have first dibs on the choice of panels to chair when the new Congress opens in July.
BW Photo
Sotto: Minority will have committees to chair
Paolo Romero (The Philippine Star) - May 23, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Senators belonging to the minority bloc are assured of committee chairmanships in the incoming 18th Congress.

There are 40 committees to be distributed among 24 senators, but those belonging to the majority bloc will have first dibs on the choice of panels to chair when the new Congress opens in July.

“Everyone deserves to get a committee. No one will be left without a committee. There are more than enough for all members,” Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri told reporters yesterday.

The Senate started its reorganization on Monday with the expected entry of seven new members and the exit of six senators who either lost their bid for reelection or have ended their terms.

There are four senators in the opposition bloc led by Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, who said he is leaving it up to the chamber’s leadership on what committees will be given to his members.

“That is an issue addressed to the Senate President (Vicente Sotto III) and the majority,” Drilon said.

Sotto said as much, adding the minority senators are aware of the practice wherein the majority will be prioritized in the committee assignments.

Under the present 17th Congress, all minority senators chair committees: Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV handles the committee on civil service; Sen. Francis Pangilinan, committee on constitutional amendments; Sen. Bam Aquino, science and technology, and detained Sen. Leila de Lima, committee on social justice, welfare and rural development.

Trillanes’ term ends on June 30. Aquino lost his reelection bid.

Sotto said the equity of the incumbent rule will prevail in the assignment of committees for members of the majority, meaning they can opt to retain the panels they presently chair in the new Senate.

The assignments, however, will still have to be formalized in a vote when the 18th Congress convenes.

This early, however, some new senators allied with President Duterte are already lobbying for committees they want.       

Former Bureau of Corrections chief Ronald dela Rosa wants to have the committee on public order and dangerous drugs, currently chaired by Sen. Panfilo Lacson.      

Lacson indicated that he was willing to relinquish the panel to Dela Rosa.

Former political affairs adviser Francis Tolentino is reportedly asking for the committees on foreign affairs and on environment.

Villar hopes to again chair the committees on agriculture and food, and on environment to continue her programs for farmers and the implementation of the Rice Competitiveness and Enhancement Fund.?She vowed to push again the passage of coconut bills that were vetoed by Duterte.

Conceded

Liberal Party senatorial candidates Mar Roxas and Bam Aquino have conceded defeat in the recent midterm elections.

With 14.1 million votes, Bam ranked 14th in the final tally of the Commission on Elections. Roxas was in 16th place.

Bam thanked the volunteers for supporting his campaign even as he vowed to continue serving the people in another capacity.

“Even if we failed to get a second term, my love for our fellow Filipinos and my aspiration to serve them remain,” he said, adding, “It was an honor to serve the people as a senator.”

Roxas said that although his loss was disappointing and sad, he has accepted his fate.

“We didn’t make it. Disappointing and sad but ganyan talaga ang buhay (that’s life),” he said in a statement.

Roxas apologized for his “silence” after the May 13 polls, saying he felt it best and appropriate given the circumstances.

He thanked his supporters for believing in him as well as in the opposition slate’s values and principles.

Like Roxas and Bam, Sen. JV Ejercito conceded defeat, even as he gave assurance that he is leaving the Senate with integrity intact.

“I thank the Filipino nation for the chance to serve as a senator of our country. It has been an honor to serve you,” Ejercito posted on Twitter.

He said he wanted to be remembered for his bills in the Senate such as the Universal Health Care Law and the Free College Education Act, among others. 

Ejercito said he does not feel any bitterness with his defeat, noting he is comforted by the public’s overwhelming messages of support. He finished 13th in the elections. – With Helen Flores, Eva Visperas

18TH CONGRESS JUAN MIGUEL ZUBIRI VICENTE SOTTO III
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
51 groups proclaimed as party-list winners
7 hours ago
The Commission on Elections, sitting as the National Board of Canvassers, proclaimed 51 party-list organizations that won...
Headlines
'Upset' Duterte willing to spend on shipping back Canada trash
9 hours ago
After Canada missed its deadline of taking back containers of garbage from the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered...
Headlines
Race is on: Who will be the next House speaker?
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 14 hours ago
Several names are being floated for the possible replacement of Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo when she ends her term next...
Headlines
Senate approves on final reading the ‘Anti-Endo’ bill
9 hours ago
The Senate on Wednesday approved on third and final reading the Security of Tenure Bill just before Congress adjourns in three...
Headlines
‘Game of chairs’: Winning senators share preferred Senate committee
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
More than a month before they take their oaths of office, some of the senators-elect have already mentioned which Senate committees...
Headlines
Latest
2 hours ago
‘We’re no rubber stamps’
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 2 hours ago
Poised to dominate the Senate following their victory in the midterm elections, allies of President Duterte made it clear...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Philippines a haven for money launderers, criminals — AMLC
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
The Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) secretariat yesterday reported that the Philippines has become a major destination...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Morales to pursue complaint vs Xi despite ‘bullying’
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 2 hours ago
Held for hours at the Hong Kong airport for vague reasons, former ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales said her experience of...
Headlines
2 hours ago
51 party-list groups proclaimed
By Sheila Crisostomo | 2 hours ago
Fifty-one party-list groups were proclaimed last night by the Commission on Elections, sitting as the National Board of Canvassers...
Headlines
2 hours ago
BSP execs still highest paid in government – COA
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 2 hours ago
Executives of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) have again dominated the Commission on Audit (COA)’s list of highest...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with