Son Ye Jin explains why she covers Hyun Bin's face with stickers

MANILA, Philippines — Hallyu fans were over the moon after learning that "Crash Landing on You" and "The Negotiation" co-stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin officially tied the knot in 2022.

Despite being one of Korea's biggest celebrity couples, Ye-jin has a habit of covering her husband's face with stickers whenever posting photos of him on social media, much to the amusement of followers.

The actress finally revealed the origin of the habit during a promotional interview with Netflix Korea ahead of the release of upcoming show "The Scandal" with Ji Chang-wook and Nana.

Ye-jin recounted a recent family vacation in Japan and United States with Hyun Bin and their three-year-old son after wrapping up shooting on "The Scandal."

"We had a pretty packed schedule centered around my kid," Ye-jin said in Korean. "It was tiring, but traveling together as a family is truly so gladdening."

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She also shared having to wake up her son when taking him places to enjoy, acknowledging that she also covered his face with a sticker.

Asked if covering Hyun Bin's face all the time was her choice or just her being considerate, Ye-jin revealed it was actually his idea.

"I said, 'Can't I just post it?' and he said, 'Please cover me,' that's why I always cover it," the actress admitted.

"The Scandal" marks Ye-jin's return to series since her marriage to Hyun Bin and giving birth to their son. Her only other project since then was her comeback movie "No Other Choice" last year.

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