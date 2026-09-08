Lisa of Blackpink hid past relationships to protect group's image

MANILA, Philippines — The upcoming documentary about Lalisa Manobal, better known as Lisa of the Korean girl group Blackpink, will see the Thai singer open up a little about her dating history amid the demands of the K-pop industry.

"Always Lalisa" will make its world premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival on September 11. It tackles how Lisa stepped away from Blackpink for a full year of independence for the first time since she was a child.

"Lisa navigates the challenges of launching a solo career, pursuing acting, and building her brand while maintaining her personal life," a synopsis for the documentary goes.

Sue Kim directs the docu getting a limited theatrical release globally beginning October 12 before a YouTube Premium release later in the year.

Fans will know that a teenage Lisa moved to Korea in 2011 with dreams of becoming a K-pop star. She would debut with Blackpink alongside members Jennie, Jisoo, and Rose in 2016.

"I finally get to live my life," the singer says in the documentary. "I didn't dare speak up or express my thoughts, and I had been living like that since I was 14."

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Another excerpt from the films sees Lisa explaining how dating is forbidden in K-pop culture, and getting caught by paparazzi being with a significant other would result in one's popularity dropping.

"When I was younger, I had a few relationships, but we had to hide when we're dating," the singer admitted. "I didn't want my dating to be the thing that hurts Blackpink’s popularity."

A song from Lisa's debut album "Alter Ego" titled "Dream" was in fact about one of these past relationships and she had to ask the person's permission to release it. She had his approval, provided that fans did not figure out who he is.

"They thought they figured it out, but I don't think so," Lisa laughed.

Singles by Blackpink include "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du," "Kill This Love," "How You Like That," "Lovesick Girls," "Boombayah," "Pink Venom," "Stay," "Jump," and "Shut Down."

As a soloist, Lisa has released songs like "Lalisa," "Rockstar," "Money," "Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)," "Born Again," "When I'm With You," and "Goals."

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