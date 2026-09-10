Choo Young Woo, Kim So Hyun star in university melodrama

MANILA, Philippines — "Trauma Code" star Choo Young-woo and Kim So-hyun play mismatched souls in the upcoming melodrama "Between Steps" set in a university robotics lab.

Young-woo plays teacher and doctoral candidate Park Min-jae, a former swimmer who lost his leg who lets go of his dream of becoming a professional athlete.

A fear of getting hurt has made him avoid romance his whole life until So-hyun's Lim You-jin transfers in from her Clothing and Textile course. You-jin is direct, a troublemaker and quite the opposite of Min-jae.

"While the duo initially feel distant and awkward around each other, an unexpected attraction begins to grow between the mismatched pair," goes a synopsis.

Mood teasers for the series were released by streaming platform Disney+, where the 12-episode show will premiere this October 5 with new episodes every Monday and Tuesday.

"To me, you are... like the sun, so bright and warm," Min-jae narrates in one video as he walks with an umbrella in the rain beside You-jin, who says, "Now, don't worry about a thing."

The other teaser shows Min-jae boarding a bus where You-jin is seated in the back. They smile and hold each other's hands. Min-jae admits in a voiceover to missing and liking You-jin, finding her pretty, cute, and sweet.

"Between Steps" marks screenwriter Min Hyo-jung's first series in two decades and is the last project by director for Ahn Pan-seok — known for helming "The Art of Negotiation," "One Spring Night," "Something in the Rain," and "Secret Affair" — following his passing last month at 64 years old.

Young-woo is best known for starring in "Trauma Code: Heroes on Call," "The Tale of Lady Ok," "Head Over Heels," "Mercy for None," "Once Upon a Small Town," and his sole film to date, "Even If This Love Disappears From the World Tonight."

So-hyun, meanwhile, started out as a child actress before taking on more mature roles in the likes of "Good Boy," "Love Alarm," "River Where the Moon Rises," and "While You Were Sleeping." — Videos from Disney+ Philippines' YouTube channel

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