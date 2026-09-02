Ji Chang Wook farms sweetness in Korean-Japanese rom-com

MANILA, Philippines — Korean star Ji Chang-wook and Japanese actress Mio Imada headline the upcoming cross-cultural romantic-comedy series "Merry Berry Love" arriving on streaming platform Disney+.

Teasers and a trailer show Imada portray farmer Karin Shirahama working hard on a Japanese island for the last three years to grow the best strawberries in the world.

Chang-wook's Lee Yu-bin, a down-on-his-luck city boy, arrives on the island and is seen munching on Karin's fruits by accident, leading to the former working as a farmhand.

As time passes, Karin finds herself falling for Yu-bin and their bond appears to become sweeter than the literal fruits of their labor.

"Love and strawberries have a lot in common," narrates Karin. "The more work you put into them, they sweeter they get."

"Semantic Error" director Kim Soo-jung and "My Lovely Liar" director Roh Youngsub both helm the series on a script by "The Divorce Insurance" writer Lee Jae-yoon.

"Merry Berry Love," the first collaboration between Korea's CJ ENM and Japan's Nippon TV, begins streaming on Disney+ on October 7.

Chang-wook is best known for his roles in the shows "Empress Ki," "Suspicious Partner," " The Queen Woo," "Healer," "The Worst of Evil," "Gangnam B-Side," "Lovestruck in the City," "The K2," and "The Manipulated."

He recently appeared in the zombie movie "Colony" and the Filipino food show "Kumusta" alongside Jodi Sta. Maria, Janella Salvador, Francine Diaz, and Arci Muñoz.

Imada is a model who received attention after appearing in Japanese adaptations of "Boys Over Flowers" and "Suits."

She also starred as the voice actor of Slice in "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising." She also played Hinata Tachibana in several "Tokyo Revengers" movies and portrayed Masako Ohma in "Doctor-X" projects. — Video from Disney+ Philippines' YouTube channel

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