Niana Guerrero dances with Blankpink's Lisa Manoban

Korean Wave

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 14, 2025 | 6:21pm
Content creator Niana Guerrero and Blackpink member Lisa Manoban
MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Niana Guerrero wowed social media users after she danced with Blackpink member Lisa Manoban. 

On her Instagram account, Niana posted a video of her and Lisa dancing the K-pop star's new single "FXCK UP THE WORLD."

"I think we just might," Niana captioned the post, tagging Lisa. 

"Ibaaaaaa," Michelle commented, with fire emojis. 

Niana is one of the most followed Filipino content creators with a hundred million followers across her online accounts on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.  

