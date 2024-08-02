WATCH: TikTok star Niana Guerrero dances 'Watashi Wa Star' trend at BYS launch

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator and dancer Niana Guerrero announced her arrival as a new ambassador of Australian cosmetics brand BYS in energetic fashion.

Niana and actress Liza Soberano were unveiled as the brand's new ambassadors last July 30 during a launch event in SMX Convention Center, Taguig City.

Some time after Liza's unveiling, dancers from G-Force interrupted the program flow with a flash mob performance of Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night" from the 2023 movie "Barbie."

The surprises didn't stop there as the dancers made their to way to the event stage as Niana emerged from the fog.

Niana then led a performance of "Mamushi" by Megan Thee Stallion feat.Yuki Chiba, including moves from the "Watashi Wa Star" TikTok trend.

After the performance, Niana returned to the stage to express her gratitude and excitement being part of the makeup brand's family.

