WATCH: Lee Min Ho gives inspiring life advice

MANILA, Philippines — Korean star Lee Min Ho shared an inspirational advice.

During his Manila visit over the weekend for SMDC, Lee said people have different standards of success.

“If you want to talk about life, you have to go deep… Depending on a person, depending on their standing, every person has different standards of success," he said.

"So I want to tell you all that I hope you don’t live to that kind of mentality and that you live a more comfortable life," he added.

Lee said that being contented in life is the secret to happiness.

“I am not a person who claims to be more successful, but wherever I am right now, I try to be happy and contented with my situation now. So I want to tell you, may you be a student, an office worker, no matter what you’re going through in life, I hope you’d find the things that can make you contented and happy with your situation right now.”

Lee has been to the Philippines several times since he became one of Korea's Hallyu stars.

He has been to fan meets that were organized by his Philippine endorsements, including the last one with Bench in 2021.

Lee is best known for his roles in "Boys Over Flowers," "City Hunter" and "Legend of the Blue Sea." He is set to star in the second season of "Pachinko." — With reports, video from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, photo by The STAR/Russell Palma

RELATED: Lee Min Ho reveals new 'difficult' project he's working on