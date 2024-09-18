5 movies on friendship make up Korean Film Festival 2024

MANILA, Philippines — The Korean Film Festival this year is particularly special as it coincides with the 75th Anniversary of Friendship between Korea and the Philippines.

Carrying the theme "Chinga Kita" or "You are my friend," five movies on friendship make up the 2024 Korean Film Festival to be screened for free in four malls around the country from September 27 to 29.

The five films are rom-com "Love Reset," fantasy-drama "Our Season," the 2019 comedy-drama "Inseparable Bros," the 204 short film "Picnic" and 2023 Blue Dragon Film Awards Best Film winner "Smugglers."

The four malls which will screen the films for free are SM Mall of Asia, SM City Baguio, SM Seaside City Cebu and SM City Davao.

Apart from the film screenings, the Korean Film Festival will also hold "Meet the Chingus!" pocket events where the public can engage with two figures in the Korean entertainment industry, Korea Culture &Tourism Institute's Director of Contents Research Bureau Lee Yun-kyung and West World chief Son Seung-hyun.

West World is the visual effects company behind "Smugglers" as well as popular K-dramas "Queen of Tears" and "Extraordinary Attorney Woo."

The "Meet the Chingus!" sessions will take place at Manila's Cinematheque Centre (September 25) and Quezon City's UPFI Videotheque (September 27 and 28).

