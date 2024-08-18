^

Korean Wave

Kim Jisoo to play visiting Korean doctor in 'Abot Kamay na Pangarap'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 18, 2024 | 12:36pm
Kim Jisoo to play visiting Korean doctor in 'Abot Kamay na Pangarap'
Kim Jisoo (left) as Dr. Kim Young and Jillian Ward as Dr. Analyn Santos in the GMA drama 'Abot Kamay na Pangarap'
GMA Entertainment Group

MANILA, Philippines — After playing a mysterious sharp-shooting character in "Black Rider," Korean actor Kim Jisoo's next foray into Philippine TV is via a guest appearance on the long-running afternoon medical family drama "Abot Kamay na Pangarap."

GMA released the teaser for his guest appearance on the afternoon show yesterday. 

Jisoo plays child psychiatrist Dr. Kim Young. 

The teaser shows protagonist Dr. Analyn, played by Jillian Ward, assisting a child and her mother. In the middle of their consultation, Dr. Kim butts in to chide Analyn the right way to talk to the child. 

In the midst of it, Analyn finds herself falling on top of Dr. Kim, and the clip ends with both of them sporting on surprised faces. 

"Abot Kamay na Pangarap" is leading afternoon drama that has been airing for almost two years. It tells the story of Dr. Analyn Santos, a teenage genius who works as one of the top neurosurgeons in the country. 

Jisoo is popular for starring in South Korean dramas, notably "Moonlovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo" and "Strong Girl: Do Bong Soon." He has been making appearances in several GMA-7 shows this year. 

RELATED: 'Scarlet Heart' star Kim Ji Soo to join GMA drama 'Black Rider'

ABOT KAMAY NA PANGARAP

JILLIAN WARD

KOREAN STAR
