Maja Salvador, Rambo Nuñez meet Hyun Bin in Switzerland

MANILA, Philippines — Newly-wed couple Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez experienced the extra "Crash Landing On You" magic after meeting the K-drama's star Hyun Bin in Switzerland, one of the show's locations.

Maja and Rambo were in the European country for the Swiss stop of the men's European Tour, that golf leg being sponsored by a watch brand which Maja is an ambassador for.

Rambo's mother Marilen and fellow celebrity couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla were also part of the Philippine contingent at the golf competition held in Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club.

Hyun Bin and Japanese-American model Kiko Mizuhara, both brand ambassadors as well, gave speeches at the event and Maja, Rambo, and Marilen were lucky enough to get a photo and exchange a few words with the Korean star.

Maja in her silk white dress and Rambo in a beige suit complemented well with Hyun Bin's all-black attire, as seen in photos posted by Rambo on his Instagram account.

A number of celebrities gushed at the newlyweds' brief moments with Hyun Bin, including Lovi Poe, Ruffa Gutierrez and Bernadette Sembrano.

Rambo and Maja had a secret civil wedding last February before their bigger public wedding in Bali, Indonesia held in July.

Hyun Bin, meanwhile, is enjoying his married life with "Crash Landing on You" co-star Son Ye Jin, whom he wed in March 2022 and had a son with in November later that year.

