^

Korean Wave

Maja Salvador, Rambo Nuñez meet Hyun Bin in Switzerland

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 6, 2023 | 10:04am
Maja Salvador, Rambo NuÃ±ez meet Hyun Bin in Switzerland
Celebrity couple Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez with Korean star Hyun Bin
Rambo Nuñez via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Newly-wed couple Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez experienced the extra "Crash Landing On You" magic after meeting the K-drama's star Hyun Bin in Switzerland, one of the show's locations.

Maja and Rambo were in the European country for the Swiss stop of the men's European Tour, that golf leg being sponsored by a watch brand which Maja is an ambassador for. 

Rambo's mother Marilen and fellow celebrity couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla were also part of the Philippine contingent at the golf competition held in Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club.

Hyun Bin and Japanese-American model Kiko Mizuhara, both brand ambassadors as well, gave speeches at the event and Maja, Rambo, and Marilen were lucky enough to get a photo and exchange a few words with the Korean star.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rambo Nun?ez (@rambonunez)

Maja in her silk white dress and Rambo in a beige suit complemented well with Hyun Bin's all-black attire, as seen in photos posted by Rambo on his Instagram account.

A number of celebrities gushed at the newlyweds' brief moments with Hyun Bin, including Lovi Poe, Ruffa Gutierrez and Bernadette Sembrano.

Rambo and Maja had a secret civil wedding last February before their bigger public wedding in Bali, Indonesia held in July.

Hyun Bin, meanwhile, is enjoying his married life with "Crash Landing on You" co-star Son Ye Jin, whom he wed in March 2022 and had a son with in November later that year.

RELATED: Maja Salvador, Rambo Nuñez tie the knot in Bali

vuukle comment

CRASH LANDING ON YOU

HYUN BIN

MAJA SALVADOR

RAMBO NUñEZ

SWITZERLAND
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Park Eun Bin, Lee Je Hoon reuniting to host 28th Busan International Film Festival
7 days ago

Park Eun Bin, Lee Je Hoon reuniting to host 28th Busan International Film Festival

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Korean stars Park Eun Bin and Lee Je Hoon have been tapped to host the opening ceremony of this year's Busan International...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Park Seo Joon is new global ambassador for wellness brand
12 days ago

Park Seo Joon is new global ambassador for wellness brand

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 days ago
Korean actor Park Seo Joon is the newest global ambassador for IAM Worldwide to help advocate for the health and...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' V dances 'Hype Boy' with NewJeans
14 days ago

BTS' V dances 'Hype Boy' with NewJeans

By Kristofer Purnell | 14 days ago
K-pop girl group NewJeans had another surprise for Bunnies and ARMY alike after members danced with BTS member V.
Korean Wave
fbtw
FIFTY FIFTY releases 'Cupid (Twin Version)' featuring Sabrina Carpenter
August 18, 2023 - 10:24pm

FIFTY FIFTY releases 'Cupid (Twin Version)' featuring Sabrina Carpenter

By Kristofer Purnell | August 18, 2023 - 10:24pm
Korean girl group FIFTY FIFTY released a new "Twin" version of their hit song "Cupid," enlisting the help of American singer-songwriter...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Karen Bordador, Kristel Fulgar upload vlogs; organizer speaks up over Seo In Guk fan meet hosting issue
August 18, 2023 - 5:03pm

Karen Bordador, Kristel Fulgar upload vlogs; organizer speaks up over Seo In Guk fan meet hosting issue

By Kathleen A. Llemit | August 18, 2023 - 5:03pm
All sides have come forward to relay the events that led to the last-minute replacement of actress-vlogger Kristel Fulgar...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' J-Hope stuns in military service uniform
August 17, 2023 - 12:20pm

BTS' J-Hope stuns in military service uniform

By Kathleen A. Llemit | August 17, 2023 - 12:20pm
BTS member J-Hope delighted his fans and the ARMY when he posted a photo of himself in military uniform on Instagram.&nb...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with