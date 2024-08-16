BTS' Jungkook movie 'I Am Still' getting limited theatrical release

MANILA, Philippines — A movie about Korean singer and BTS member Jungkook is getting a limited release in theaters this September.

"I Am Still," directed by Jun-soo Park, will give ARMY and fans of Jungkook a closer look at BTS' youngest member's rise to stardom.

"Delving into his creative process, unwavering work ethic, and the unique challenges faced by a global superstar, the film presents exclusive, never-before-seen footage and interviews alongside electrifying concert performances," goes a synopsis for the movie.

It will particularly focuses on Jungkook's eight-month journey after the July 2023 debut of his hit song "Seven," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

This is the 10th BTS feature film produced by the group's agency HYBE, with Trafalgar Releasing handling international distribution except in Korea and Japan.

"We're excited to continue our strong partnership with HYBE on this incredible project," said Trafalgar boss Marc Allenby in a statement. "Bringing Jungkook's story to the big screen is a testament to the power of shared experiences, and we can't wait for fans to come together and enjoy this film with fellow ARMY."

"I Am Still" will begin with limited global screenings in over 120 countries and regions on September 18, tickets go on sale on August 21 with more information on the film's official website.

Apart from "Seven," Jungkook's singles "3D" and "Standing Next to You" also made the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, making him the K-pop soloist to have three songs on the chart's Top 10 simultaneously.

Meanwhile, his album "Golden" was on the Billboard 200 chart for 24 consecutive weeks.

Jungkook is currently in the middle of Korea's mandatory military service along with five other members of BTS. The group's oldest member Jin was discharged last June.

