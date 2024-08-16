^

Korean Wave

BTS' Jungkook movie 'I Am Still' getting limited theatrical release

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 16, 2024 | 8:48am
BTS' Jungkook movie 'I Am Still' getting limited theatrical release
Jungkook for Calvin Klein Jeans Spring 2024
Calvin Klein / Released

MANILA, Philippines — A movie about Korean singer and BTS member Jungkook is getting a limited release in theaters this September.

"I Am Still," directed by Jun-soo Park, will give ARMY and fans of Jungkook a closer look at BTS' youngest member's rise to stardom.

"Delving into his creative process, unwavering work ethic, and the unique challenges faced by a global superstar, the film presents exclusive, never-before-seen footage and interviews alongside electrifying concert performances," goes a synopsis for the movie.

It will particularly focuses on Jungkook's eight-month journey after the July 2023 debut of his hit song "Seven," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

This is the 10th BTS feature film produced by the group's agency HYBE, with Trafalgar Releasing handling international distribution except in Korea and Japan.

Related: Blackpink's Lisa, BTS' Jungkook score multiple MTV VMAs 2024 nominations

"We're excited to continue our strong partnership with HYBE on this incredible project," said Trafalgar boss Marc Allenby in a statement. "Bringing Jungkook's story to the big screen is a testament to the power of shared experiences, and we can't wait for fans to come together and enjoy this film with fellow ARMY."

"I Am Still" will begin with limited global screenings in over 120 countries and regions on September 18, tickets go on sale on August 21 with more information on the film's official website.

Apart from "Seven," Jungkook's singles "3D" and "Standing Next to You" also made the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, making him the K-pop soloist to have three songs on the chart's Top 10 simultaneously.

Meanwhile, his album "Golden" was on the Billboard 200 chart for 24 consecutive weeks.

Jungkook is currently in the middle of Korea's mandatory military service along with five other members of BTS. The group's oldest member Jin was discharged last June.

RELATED: BTS' Jungkook fronts Calvin Klein Jeans for Spring 2024

vuukle comment

BTS

JUNGKOOK

K-POP

KPOP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Gucci taps BTS' Jin as global ambassador
6 days ago

Gucci taps BTS' Jin as global ambassador

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Italian luxury fashion company Gucci officially unveiled Korean singer Jin of K-pop group BTS as its newest global ...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Blackpink surprises fans with live video celebrating 8th anniversary
6 days ago

Blackpink surprises fans with live video celebrating 8th anniversary

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
K-pop girl group Blackpink surprised their fans by going live to celebrate their 8th anniversary as a group. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Dream come true': Sandara Park gives update on 2NE1 reunion concert tour
7 days ago

'Dream come true': Sandara Park gives update on 2NE1 reunion concert tour

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Korean pop star Sandara Park gave an update on the upcoming 2NE1 reunion.
Korean Wave
fbtw
P-pop group KAIA mentors 1st K P-pop Academy batch in the Philippines
7 days ago

P-pop group KAIA mentors 1st K P-pop Academy batch in the Philippines

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
P-pop girl group KAIA was among the mentors of the first K-pop Academy in the Philippines by the Korean Cultural Center in...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Blackpink's Lisa, BTS' Jungkook score multiple MTV VMAs 2024 nominations
8 days ago

Blackpink's Lisa, BTS' Jungkook score multiple MTV VMAs 2024 nominations

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Lisa of the Korean girl group Blackpink and Jungkook of K-pop boy band BTS both scored multiple nominations at the 2024 MTV...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with