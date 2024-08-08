^

Korean Wave

Blackpink's Lisa, BTS' Jungkook score multiple MTV VMAs 2024 nominations

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 8, 2024 | 9:39am
Composite photos of BTS' Jungkook and Blackpink's Lisa
The STAR / file, Lisa via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Lisa of the Korean girl group Blackpink and Jungkook of K-pop boy band BTS both scored multiple nominations at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

Both artists are nominated in the Best K-Pop category, "Rockstar" for Lisa and "Seven" for Jungkook, the latter he collaborated on with rapper Latto.

Also nominated in the category are NCT Dream's "Smoothie," NewJeans' "SuperShy," Stray Kids' "Lalala," and Tomorrow X Together's "Deja Vu."

Jungkook's only other nomination for "Seven" is in Best Collaboration, a tough field that also include Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Drake, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Lisa's "Rockstar" got three nominations in the professional categories: Best Editing, Best Art Direction, and Best Choreography.

K-Pop had a strong showing at the MTV Video Music Awards last year as Blackpink won Group of the Year and Best Choreography for "Pink Venom."

Stray Kids' "S-Class" won Best K-Pop, Tomorrow X Together's "Sugar Rush Ride" won MTV Push Performance of the Year, and "Seven" actually won the Song of the Summer award.

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards will be on September 10, 2024 (the 11th in the Philippines).

