Enhypen gives message to fans
MANILA, Philippines — The seven-member Korean boy group, Enhypen, which is composed of Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki are not only talented musical artists but are sought-after beauty and clothing endorsers.
Locally, Enhypen is best known as ambassadors of the clothing and lifestyle brand Bench. As Global BenchSetters, the boys visited the Philippines for a press conference on May 27 and the “Bench-Enhypen A Sweet Experience” at the Mall of Asia Arena last May 28. — Video by C. Mendez Legaspi; video editing by Martin Ramos
