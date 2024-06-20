^

Korean Wave

Kyline Alcantara explains ‘more mature’ role in Philippine adaptation of K-drama ‘Shining Inheritance’

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
June 20, 2024 | 11:59am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine adaptation of hit Korean drama series “Shining Inheritance” will be airing on GMA soon, starring Coney Reyes, Kate Valdez, Kyline Alcantara, Michael Sager and Paul Salas.

At the recent opening of Bally’s new Rustan’s Makati store, Kyline shared to Philstar.com what made her new role in “Shining Inheritance” different from what she has done before.

“Siguro ang atake lang now is mas mature – none of that high school taray thing. Kasi right now, we’re like a company, so dapat mas mature and I’m happy kasi naglelevel-up na rin ‘yung roles na ginagawa ko,” she explained.

When asked what makes her an effective “bida-kontrabida,” she said: “Siguro hinuhugutan ko ng some things from my past para maging personal s’ya, pero definitely, d’un sa character. That’s why I really study my character. Dapat bigyan ng kulay ang makulay nating mundo or ang makulay na mundo na gawa ng mga artists. That’s one of my jobs as an actor.”

According to her, she and the rest of the cast are now taping for the “heavy drama,” which is about a “family rivalry” over an “inheritance.” But moreover, the series is about “resilience, hope, love, fear.”

“Maraming aspeto po ang nasa teleserye naming ito at sana, magustuhan po ng lahat ng mga Kapuso!”

Kyline was among the guests at the opening of Bally’s Rustan’s Makati store, which according to the department store chain’s statement, marks a significant milestone in the Swiss luxury brand's expansion in the Philippines. This latest addition showcases the evolution of the brand’s visual identity, integrating Swiss design values that resonate with discerning individuals seeking quality and style.  — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Martin Ramos

