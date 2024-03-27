K-pop group Unis releases debut mini-album, 'Superwoman' MV

MANILA, Philippines — After surviving the reality show "Universe Ticket," the eight-member K-pop group Unis, with Filipino members Gehlee and Elisia and Filipino-Korean Jin Hyeonju, launched its mini-album earlier today, March 27.

Unis, together with the other members, South Koreans Bang Yunha, Lim Seowon and Oh Yoona, and Japanese Nana and Kotoko, attended a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday to launch their mini-album "We Unis." On the same day, the music video (MV) of the title track, "Superwoman," was released.

“The title track is about how anyone with self-confidence, just like Unis, can become superwoman anytime she wants,” said Kotoko during the presscon as reported by The Korea Herald.

Apart from the title track, the EP also features four songs, namely, “Butterfly’s Dream,” “Whatchu Need,” “Dopamine” and "Dream of Girls.” — Video from Unis YouTube channel

WATCH: K-pop group Unis releases debut title track 'Superwoman'

