Korean Wave

K-pop group Unis releases debut mini-album, 'Superwoman' MV

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 27, 2024 | 6:30pm
K-pop group Unis releases debut mini-album, 'Superwoman' MV
K-pop girl group Unis
Unis via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — After surviving the reality show "Universe Ticket," the eight-member K-pop group Unis, with Filipino members Gehlee and Elisia and Filipino-Korean Jin Hyeonju, launched its mini-album earlier today, March 27. 

Unis, together with the other members, South Koreans Bang Yunha, Lim Seowon and Oh Yoona, and Japanese Nana and Kotoko, attended a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday to launch their mini-album "We Unis." On the same day, the music video (MV) of the title track, "Superwoman," was released. 

“The title track is about how anyone with self-confidence, just like Unis, can become superwoman anytime she wants,” said Kotoko during the presscon as reported by The Korea Herald. 

Apart from the title track, the EP also features four songs, namely, “Butterfly’s Dream,” “Whatchu Need,” “Dopamine” and "Dream of Girls.” — Video from Unis YouTube channel

WATCH: K-pop group Unis releases debut title track 'Superwoman'

RELATED: K-pop group Unis with Filipino members to hold fan sign tour in Manila, Cebu

Exo's D.O. returning to Manila for 'Bloom' Asia tour
1 day ago

Exo's D.O. returning to Manila for 'Bloom' Asia tour

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Doh Kyungsoo or D.O. of the Korean boyband EXO is coming back to Manila as part of his upcoming "Bloom" Asia fan concert...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Kim Soo Hyun's agency says dating rumors with Kim Sae Ron 'not true'
3 days ago

Kim Soo Hyun's agency says dating rumors with Kim Sae Ron 'not true'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Kim Soo-hyun's agency released a statement saying that the dating rumors between the actor and actress Kim Sae-ron are "not...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' actor Kang Tae Oh to star in romcom after completing military service
5 days ago

'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' actor Kang Tae Oh to star in romcom after completing military service

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
Korean actor Kang Tae-oh is set to star in a romantic-comedy drama set in a rural potato research institute as his first major...
Korean Wave
fbtw
K-pop group Aespa concert film gets global cinema release
6 days ago

K-pop group Aespa concert film gets global cinema release

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
The first concert movie of K-pop group Aespa is getting a global release in theaters for two days in April.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Ex K-pop star Jung Joon Young released after 5-year rape, spycam sentence
6 days ago

Ex K-pop star Jung Joon Young released after 5-year rape, spycam sentence

By Agence France-Presse | 6 days ago
Jung was found guilty of rape on two occasions in 2016 and of filming himself having intercourse with other women without...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Lee Min Ho stars in Fendi's latest men's collection
8 days ago

Lee Min Ho stars in Fendi's latest men's collection

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Italian luxury brand Fendi released its Men's Spring/Summer 2024 Collection headlined by Korean actor Lee Min Ho.
Korean Wave
fbtw
