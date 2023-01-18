^

Korean Wave

'Mahal kita': Kim Soo Hyun vows to return to Philippines again soon

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 18, 2023 | 3:08pm
'Mahal kita': Kim Soo Hyun vows to return to Philippines again soon
Kim Soo-hyun
MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun successfully held his second Philippine fan meeting in Araneta Coliseum yesterday.

Kim said that his second fan meeting in the country exceeded his expectation as thousands of Filipino fans gathered in the coliseum. 

"The last time I came here, we also had a fan meeting, we really had a good time and a lot of expectations. It's the same this time," Kim said in Korean. 

Dunkin' sponsored last night's fan meet as some fans were lucky enough to have a selfie with him onstage. 

The "It's Okay Not To Be Okay" star revealed that he's working on a new project this year. 

He also promised to return to the country again soon after the warm welcome he received. 

"With all the love and support that I received today, I will do my best in my project and will make sure to see you, guys, as soon as possible again," he said. 

He also had a message for his thousands of Pinoy fans. 

"Since it's the beginning of the year, I hope you, guys, will have a lot of blessings to come," he said. 

"Mahal kita," he ended the fan meet. 

Kim first visited the country in June 2021 for a fan meet organized by Filipino clothing Bench, for which he was among the endorsers. 

