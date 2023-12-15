LIST: Asia Artist Awards 2023 winners
BULACAN, Philippines — K-pop girl group NewJeans and 2PM member and actor Lee Junho took home several awards at Asia Artist Award 2023 held for the first time in Philippine Arena in Bulacan yesterday.
NewJeans took home major awards, Singer of the Year and Song of the Year for "Ditto." They also won Hot Trend, Asia Celebrity Award, Best Choice Award and Fabulous Award.
"King The Land" and "The Red Sleeve" star Lee Junho took home the Daesang for Actor of the Year. He also won Popularity Award and Hot Trend Award.
The AAA was filled with extravaganza and visual performances, including SB19, NewJeans, Le Sserafim, Kim Jaejoong, Stray Kids and Seventeen's BSS.
AAA 2023 was held for the first time in the Philippines. It names the best in K-pop and K-drama for the year.
Fuss-free streaming of the award ceremony was made possible with PLDT as those who were not able to go to Bulacan were able to watch the show online via the telecoms' wide-reaching connection.
List of this year's AAA winners:
AAA Best Producer: Seo Hyun Joo
AAA Best Creator: 3Racha (Stray Kids)
AAA Icon Award: Tempest, NMIXX, KEP1ER, Cha Joo Young
AAA Popularity Award: Lim Young Woong, Sakurazaka46, Lee Junho, Kim Sejeong
AAA Hot Trend: NEWJEANS, SB19, Lim Young Woong, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Junho
AAA Emotive Award: ONEUS, BOYNEXTDOOR, &TEAM, Suho
AAA Asia Celebrity Award: NEWJEANS, Le Sserafim, Jang Wonyoung, Kentaro Sakaguchi
AAA Rookie of the Year: ZEROBASEONE, Moon Sangmin, Lee Eun Saem
AAA Best Choice Award: Lee Youngji, BOYNEXTDOOR, Kang Daniel, &TEAM, NewJeans, NMIXX, DREAMCATCHER, Lim Young Woong, DINDIN, Kim Jae Joong
AAA Fabulous Award: NewJeans, Stray Kids, Lim Young Woong, Daniel Padilla
Kathryn Bernardo
AAA Best Musician Award: Sakurazaka46, KARD, STAYC, ZEROBASEONE, KWONEUNBI
AAA Scene Stealer Award: Jung Sung Il
AAA Best Actor Award: Kim Sejeong,Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Dong-hwi, Melai Cantiveros-Francisco, Lee Jun-hyuk
AAA Top of K-pop Record Award: Kim Jae Joong
AAA Best Performance Awaed: Le Sserafim
AAA Best Artist (Singer): AkMu, ITZY, THE BOYZ, LE SSERAFIM, IVE, SB19
AAA Grand Prize
Fandom of the Year
Star Ranking King of Kings
Lim Young Woong
AAA Grand Prize
Performance of the Year: BSS Seventeen
AAA Grand Prize
Stage of the Year: Stray Kids
AAA Grand Prize
Song of the Year: "Ditto" by New Jeans
AAA Grand Prize
Album of the Year: Seventeen
AAA Grand Prize
Singer of the Year: New Jeans
AAA Grand Prize
Actor of the Year: Lee Junho
