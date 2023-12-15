LIST: Asia Artist Awards 2023 winners

BULACAN, Philippines — K-pop girl group NewJeans and 2PM member and actor Lee Junho took home several awards at Asia Artist Award 2023 held for the first time in Philippine Arena in Bulacan yesterday.

NewJeans took home major awards, Singer of the Year and Song of the Year for "Ditto." They also won Hot Trend, Asia Celebrity Award, Best Choice Award and Fabulous Award.

"King The Land" and "The Red Sleeve" star Lee Junho took home the Daesang for Actor of the Year. He also won Popularity Award and Hot Trend Award.

The AAA was filled with extravaganza and visual performances, including SB19, NewJeans, Le Sserafim, Kim Jaejoong, Stray Kids and Seventeen's BSS.

Related: SB19 ends Asia Artist Awards 2023 with 2 awards

AAA 2023 was held for the first time in the Philippines. It names the best in K-pop and K-drama for the year.

Fuss-free streaming of the award ceremony was made possible with PLDT as those who were not able to go to Bulacan were able to watch the show online via the telecoms' wide-reaching connection.

List of this year's AAA winners:

AAA Best Producer: Seo Hyun Joo

AAA Best Creator: 3Racha (Stray Kids)

AAA Icon Award: Tempest, NMIXX, KEP1ER, Cha Joo Young

AAA Popularity Award: Lim Young Woong, Sakurazaka46, Lee Junho, Kim Sejeong

AAA Hot Trend: NEWJEANS, SB19, Lim Young Woong, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Junho

AAA Emotive Award: ONEUS, BOYNEXTDOOR, &TEAM, Suho

AAA Asia Celebrity Award: NEWJEANS, Le Sserafim, Jang Wonyoung, Kentaro Sakaguchi

AAA Rookie of the Year: ZEROBASEONE, Moon Sangmin, Lee Eun Saem

AAA Best Choice Award: Lee Youngji, BOYNEXTDOOR, Kang Daniel, &TEAM, NewJeans, NMIXX, DREAMCATCHER, Lim Young Woong, DINDIN, Kim Jae Joong

AAA Fabulous Award: NewJeans, Stray Kids, Lim Young Woong, Daniel Padilla

Kathryn Bernardo

AAA Best Musician Award: Sakurazaka46, KARD, STAYC, ZEROBASEONE, KWONEUNBI

AAA Scene Stealer Award: Jung Sung Il

AAA Best Actor Award: Kim Sejeong,Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Dong-hwi, Melai Cantiveros-Francisco, Lee Jun-hyuk

AAA Top of K-pop Record Award: Kim Jae Joong

AAA Best Performance Awaed: Le Sserafim

AAA Best Artist (Singer): AkMu, ITZY, THE BOYZ, LE SSERAFIM, IVE, SB19

AAA Grand Prize

Fandom of the Year

Star Ranking King of Kings

Lim Young Woong

AAA Grand Prize

Performance of the Year: BSS Seventeen

AAA Grand Prize

Stage of the Year: Stray Kids

AAA Grand Prize

Song of the Year: "Ditto" by New Jeans

AAA Grand Prize

Album of the Year: Seventeen

AAA Grand Prize

Singer of the Year: New Jeans

AAA Grand Prize

Actor of the Year: Lee Junho