YG announces BabyMonster debut date

MANILA, Philippines — YG Entertainment has announced the debut date of its upcoming girl group BabyMonster.

The South Korean talent agency revealed that the seven-member K-pop group will have its debut on November 27.

Its members reportedly include Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Haram, Rora and Chiquita.

YG has successfully launched girl groups in the past, including 2NE1 and Blackpink.

BabyMonster released its pre-debut song"Dream" last May.

