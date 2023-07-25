^

Korean Wave

WATCH: K-drama star Jung Hae In invites Filipino fans to 10th anniversary fan meet

Philstar.com
July 25, 2023 | 5:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — August is looking bright for fans of Jung Hae In. The acclaimed actor is making a comeback in Manila to celebrate his 10th anniversary in the entertainment industry. 

The show titled, "2023 Jung Hae in [The 10th Season] Fan Meeting in Manila" is happening on August 6, 7 p.m., at the New Frontier Theater. 

In a video message for fans, Hae In shared that because so much time has passed since his last visit, he hopes that he can spend a good time with everyone. 

Hae In is one of the biggest stars in South Korea today. The 35-year-old actor is making buzz as he recently completed two big projects back-to-back, including his lead role for Netflix’s "D.P." and JTBC’s "Snowdrop"—both dramas that are the talk of the town. 

The success of “D.P.” also led to a second season which is due to come out on July 28 this year. Hae In still helms the series, alongside other big names in the Korean entertainment industry. 

All these accolades came just in time for Hae In’s 10th anniversary. The actor will be looking back on his career highlights and sharing it all at his fan meeting. 

Ticket prices range from P3,400 to P11,000 with perks like Goodbye Session, Group Photo, signed Polaroid and signed poster. 

 

Tickets are now available at any TicketNet outlets nationwide or at https://www.ticketnet.com.ph.

K-DRAMA

NEW FRONTIER THEATER
Their glory: Song Hye Kyo wins Daesang, Lim Ji Yeon is Best Supporting Actress at Blue Dragon Series Awards
5 days ago

Their glory: Song Hye Kyo wins Daesang, Lim Ji Yeon is Best Supporting Actress at Blue Dragon Series Awards

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
"The Glory" stars Song Hye-kyo and Lim Ji-yeon were big winners at yesterday's 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards as they took...
'Crash Landing On You' chicken lands in Quezon City
7 days ago

'Crash Landing On You' chicken lands in Quezon City

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis “Chavit” Singson opened the second branch of the popular South Korean food chain restaurant...
Liza Soberano shares snapshot with Korean star Ji Chang Wook
11 days ago

Liza Soberano shares snapshot with Korean star Ji Chang Wook

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 11 days ago
The Los Angeles-based actress posted her photo with the actor, affectionately called Wookie by his fans, which was taken at...
Sandara Park reveals she has no savings, investment
11 days ago

Sandara Park reveals she has no savings, investment

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 days ago
K-pop star Sandara Park revealed that she has no savings and investment.
BTS docu, new 'Tokyo Revengers' anime among new content arriving on Disney+
12 days ago

BTS docu, new 'Tokyo Revengers' anime among new content arriving on Disney+

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 days ago
Streaming platform Disney+ is preparing to release more content from the Asia-Pacific region, including original projects,...
