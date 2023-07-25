WATCH: K-drama star Jung Hae In invites Filipino fans to 10th anniversary fan meet

MANILA, Philippines — August is looking bright for fans of Jung Hae In. The acclaimed actor is making a comeback in Manila to celebrate his 10th anniversary in the entertainment industry.

The show titled, "2023 Jung Hae in [The 10th Season] Fan Meeting in Manila" is happening on August 6, 7 p.m., at the New Frontier Theater.

In a video message for fans, Hae In shared that because so much time has passed since his last visit, he hopes that he can spend a good time with everyone.

Hae In is one of the biggest stars in South Korea today. The 35-year-old actor is making buzz as he recently completed two big projects back-to-back, including his lead role for Netflix’s "D.P." and JTBC’s "Snowdrop"—both dramas that are the talk of the town.

The success of “D.P.” also led to a second season which is due to come out on July 28 this year. Hae In still helms the series, alongside other big names in the Korean entertainment industry.

All these accolades came just in time for Hae In’s 10th anniversary. The actor will be looking back on his career highlights and sharing it all at his fan meeting.

Ticket prices range from P3,400 to P11,000 with perks like Goodbye Session, Group Photo, signed Polaroid and signed poster.

Tickets are now available at any TicketNet outlets nationwide or at https://www.ticketnet.com.ph.