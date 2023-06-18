Kang Ha Neul, Yim Si Wan join 'Squid Game 2'

New cast members of the hit survival series include (clockwise from left) Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Yang Dong-geun and Park Sung-hoon.

MANILA, Philippines — Kang Ha-neul and Yim Si-wan are about to embark on a series of deadly games as part of the cast of the second season of the hit survival series "Squid Game 2."

Netflix released today a teaser for the newest season of its much-anticipated worldwide hit

Ha-neul and Si-wan, together with two other additional cast members Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun, wear black leather jackets and stand before two buttons — one red and one green.

They all look at the audience as if daring the onlookers to call them out for choosing any of the two buttons that will decide their fates in the games. In the end, they all choose to push the green button, a move that inevitably introduces them to the sinister arena of the deadly games inspired by popular children's games.

Apart from them, the teaser also revealed returning cast members Baeksang Arts Awards and Primetime Emmy Awards winner Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun and Wi Ha-jun, while the series' gigantic doll and creepy soundtrack plays in the background.

Reports say that filming for the second season will take place within 10 months. Netflix has not released an official release date, though several reports said the series might start streaming later this year or in 2024.

