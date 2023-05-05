^

EXO's Sehun figures in love triangle in new high school drama

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 5, 2023 | 6:18pm
EXO member Sehun (center) with his "All That We Loved" co-stars (from left) Jang Yeo-bin and Cho Jun-young.
TVNAsia

MANILA, Philippines — For his next series, EXO's Sehun shows the moves on the court as a basketball heartthrob while trading banters -- and sharing kidneys -- with his unlikely nerdy best friend, all while they both fall in love with the same girl. 

The K-pop idol stars in the upcoming drama "All That We Loved," premiering this weekend, on May 6, on tvN Asia.

Sehun plays his high school's basketball star Go Yoo who is friends with the smart Go Joon-hee (played by Cho Jun-young). They grow even closer when Go Yoo decided to donate his kidney to Joon-hee. 

Their world will become interesting when they meet their school's new transfer student, Han So-yeon (Jang Yeo-bin), whom they will develop feelings for due to cellular memory syndrome. 

Viewers will have to find out how the best friend's story will evolve with the new girl, from their high school days into their adulthood. — Video from tvNAsia YouTube channel

RELATED: WATCH: EXO delights Filipino fans with ‘Ko Ko Bop,’ ‘Power’ performances

 

