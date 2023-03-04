BTS' Jimin is new house ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

In this screengrab released on March 14, Jimin of K-pop group BTS performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards broadcast on March 14, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — BTS member Jimin has been tapped by luxury jewelry company Tiffany & Co. to be its newest house ambassador.

The news comes just over a month after Jimin was announced as a global ambassador for French fashion house Dior, which made him the first member of BTS to individually represent a global brand.

"[Jimin] embodies the energy, style and sense of modernity that epitomizes Tiffany and Co.," said company executive Alexandre Arnault in a statement, noting the K-pop star's unique style and worldwide influence. "We are proud and incredibly excited to unveil our future campaigns with him launching later this spring."

As ambassador, Jimin will be showcasing his unique approach to jewelry styling as he wears iconic Tiffany & Co. designs in upcoming campaigns and brand events.

"It is a great honor to partner with Tiffany and embody the values of a brand that has a passion for design, innovation and artistry," said Jimin.

A photo release by Tiffany & Co. sees a black-clad Jimin wearing Lock bracelet designs — half pavé, full pavé, and diamond-accented.

In 2021, Rosé from BLACKPINK was also tapped as an ambassador, appearing in campaigns for Tiffany & Co.'s Lock and Hardwear collections.

Jimin is also currently preparing for the release of his solo album "FACE" on March 24, while BTS is still on a hiatus from group events.

RELATED: BTS' Jimin named Dior's new global ambassador